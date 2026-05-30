Nothing, a London based consumer tech company, launched the Nothing Phone (3) in India in July 2025. In less than a year, the price of this flagship phone has dropped by more than Rs 37,000 in India. Mark our words, this is still one of the best looking phones out there. The device is still a great value phone for someone who wants a great software as well as a camera experience. Of course, you don’t get the best chipset inside the phone, but this phone is powerful enough to do gaming, record videos for a long time (if you are a creator), and features a large and a very smooth display. Let’s first go through the price of Nothing Phone (3) in India, and take a look at how it has come down in a time where all the brands are actually taking the price up of their phones.

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Key Highlights The Nothing Phone (3) has received a massive price cut of over Rs 37,000 within a year of its launch in India.

The base 12GB + 256GB variant is now available for as low as Rs 42,900, down from its launch price of Rs 79,999.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, and triple 50MP rear cameras.

Nothing promises 5 years of Android OS updates and 7 years of security updates for the Phone (3).

With no new Nothing flagship expected in 2026, the Phone (3) remains the company's top-end smartphone for another year.

Nothing Phone (3) Price in India

Nothing Phone (3) was launched in India with different memory variants:

12GB + 256GB = Rs 79,999

16GB + 512GB = Rs 89,999

The Indian consumers and the media did not react very positively to the high price of the device. Sure, it featured a cool design, but, it was not worth that price. That’s what the brand eventually realised, and has lowered the price of the phone. The price has now dipped by more than Rs 37,000 for more the base variant. Let’s take a look at the updated price in India in May 2026 of the Nothing Phone (3).

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