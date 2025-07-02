Nothing Phone 3 Goes Official in India, Here’s How People Reacted

Nothing Phone 3 is priced starting at Rs 79,999 in India for the 12GB+256GB variant. There's a Rs 5000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

Highlights

  • On the night of July 1, 2025, India witnessed the launch of Nothing Phone 3.
  • This device had kept every tech enthusiast on their toes.
  • The company has said that this is its first true flagship.

nothing phone 3 goes official in india

On the night of July 1, 2025, India witnessed the launch of Nothing Phone 3. This device had kept every tech enthusiast on their toes. The company has said that this is its first true flagship. The pricing certainly reflects the so. However, people are slightly confused as to why Nothing has priced the phone so high. Look, we don't have the phone in our hands and thus, to talk about how good or bad it is in performance or value isn't fair. However, we can still gauge where the device falls in the competition via on-paper specifications of the phone. Let's take a look.




Nothing Phone (3) Price in India

Nothing Phone 3 is priced starting at Rs 79,999 in India for the 12GB+256GB variant. There's a Rs 5000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The phone has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 50MP third-sensor. There's a 50MP sensor at the front for selfies. The device has a 5500mAh battery.

Here's how the people reacted to the phone's launch.

screenshot 2025 07 02 121106 screenshot 2025 07 02 120845 screenshot 2025 07 02 120716 screenshot 2025 07 02 120629 screenshot 2025 07 02 120607 screenshot 2025 07 02 120527

People can't really seem to digest the pricing. To be honest, even we can't. The phone has a 1.5k resolution display, and this doesn't feel like the best at this price, especially when other OEMs (original equipment makers) are offering a better deal with their devices. Even after the phone is made in India, the price is so high for the customers. Further, it doesn't even have the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. So not sure what Nothing is trying to do here, but this doesn't seem like the best of flagships present in the market right now (at least on paper).

