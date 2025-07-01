OPPO Pad SE to Launch in India on This date

OPPO Pad SE is going to launch in India on July 3, 2025. This launch will take place alongside the arrival of the OPPO Reno14 series in the country.

OPPO Pad SE, a new tablet from OPPO is going to launch in India soon. Now the company has confirmed the launch date of the tablet too. The Pad SE is going to be an afforadble offering mostly. OPPO has confirmed some details about the tablet and the design is also revealed. OPPO Pad SE looks beautiful and aesthetic. How it feels on hands is something we will have to wait and see. It looks a lot like the OnePlus Pad Go which launched quite some time back in the country. Let's take a look at the details shared by OPPO.




OPPO Pad SE Launch Date in India

OPPO Pad SE is going to launch in India on July 3, 2025. This launch will take place alongside the arrival of the OPPO Reno14 series in the country. OPPO has said that this is going to be an ultra-durable and budget-friendly tablet built to bring the best in everyday entertainment, on-the-go learning and creativity.

OPPO Pad SE packs a massive 9340mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. There's promise for 36-month fluency protection and immersive eye care display. The device will come with an 11-inch large LCD eye-care display with support for 500nits and 16:10 aspect ratio. It will also have dual TUV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker free performance.

The OPPO Pad SE comes in two stylish colour options - Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue. It will come very soon to the market and its price will only be revealed during the time of launch. We expect the tablet to be priced under or around Rs 20,000. The tablet is powered by ColorOS, and it will most likely be Android 15 out of the box.

