Vodafone Idea Backs 2G Users, First in India to Do So

The Vi Guarantee programme will ensure that users get 30 days of validity instead of 28 days with the voice calling packs. This is a benefit that will be extended to the users with the Rs 199 and Rs 209 prepaid plans.

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced an add-on benefit at no extra cost for the 2G handset users.
  • Under this offer, the telco will be offering 24 days of additional or extra validity to the users.
  • The user will have to recharge with an unlimited voice calling recharge pack that  costs Rs 199 at least.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced an add-on benefit at no extra cost for the 2G handset users. Under this offer, the telco will be offering 24 days of additional or extra validity to the users. Here's how this will work. The user will have to recharge with an unlimited voice calling recharge pack that  costs Rs 199 at least. Then, the user will be credited 2 days of additional validity with this pack once every month. Thus, in twelve months, this would equate to 24 days of free service. So it is not 24 days of free validity all at once.




The Vi Guarantee programme will ensure that users get 30 days of validity instead of 28 days with the voice calling packs. This is a benefit that will be extended to the users with the Rs 199 and Rs 209 prepaid plans. Now the telco has announced a Vi Guarantee programme for 4G and 5G customers too.

Under that programme, users will get 130GB of extra data over one year. Every 28 days, Vi customers will get 10GB of add-on data for 13 recharge cycles in a year. For getting this offer, the 4G and 5G users of Vi will need to recharge with teh Rs 299 plan at least.

In a release, Vodafone Idea said, "The Vi Guarantee programme aims to address a long-standing challenge faced by voice-only or low data usage prepaid customers, which is the need to recharge again within the same month."

The telco added, "The Vi Guarantee benefit is applicable for prepaid customers who are using 2G handsets and are on Unlimited voice recharge packs of Rs 199 and above."

This is a thoughtful offer for the 2G customers in the country, which Vi has many under its subscriber portfolio.

