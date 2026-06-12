Vodafone Idea Expands 5G in Punjab, Launches Services in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Patiala

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the expansion of its 5G network in Punjab with the launch of services in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala. The telecom operator also said it plans to extend 5G services to Amritsar by June 2026, further strengthening its presence across key cities in the state, according to an official release dated June 10, 2026.

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Vi Strengthens 5G Presence Across Key Punjab Cities

The latest rollout follows Vi’s earlier 5G launches in Chandigarh, Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur and the Golden Temple area of Amritsar. The company said customers in the newly covered cities will be able to access high-definition streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads and real-time cloud services through its 5G network.

Commenting on the expansion, Rahul Joshi, Circle Business Head – Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, Vodafone Idea, said, “We are accelerating the expansion of Vi’s 5G network across Punjab, as we strengthen our footprint across key markets in the state. The launches in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Amritsar mark important steps in this journey. Our expansion is guided by a clear focus on prioritising high-demand locations spanning high data consumption centres as well as areas with significant footfall.”

Expanded Coverage Enhances Connectivity Along GT Road Corridor

Vi said the inclusion of these major Punjab cities, along with Ambala, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat, enables 5G coverage across the Grand Trunk Road corridor from Amritsar to Delhi, improving connectivity for commuters, businesses and residents along the route.

Vi Continues Major Investments in Punjab’s 4G Infrastructure

Alongside its 5G expansion, the company said it has continued to strengthen its 4G infrastructure in Punjab. Between April 2025 and March 2026, Vi deployed more than 3,413 new 4G sites across the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz spectrum bands in over 263 towns. According to the company, these network enhancement initiatives have contributed to an 18 per cent increase in 4G data usage among its customers in the state.

Also in Vi 5G Series:

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Network to Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Vellore in Tamil Nadu

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Bhopal

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Footprint in West Bengal, Eyes Rollout Across 10 Cities by June

Vodafone Idea 5G Now Live in Gwalior

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Hyderabad

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Puducherry

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Goa