Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Live Image Leaked With Tensor G6

Google is preparing to launch its next flagship Pixel device, the Pixel 11 series, on August 12, 2026. Ahead of the launch, we have a leaked hands-on image of the top-end Pixel 11 Pro XL. It reveals the design, with the Pixel Glow/HiLight RGB LED indicator on the back and new Canyon or Dune colour options, plus black. This shows a design similar to the Pixel 10 with the added HiLight on the back and a new colour.
Under the hood, the Pixel 11 Pro XL 5G will be powered by the latest Tensor G6 chip, with faster RAM and storage.
It will be among the first phones to ship with Android 17 out of the box after launch. Here is all we know so far:
We are one day away from Google launching its next Pixel 11 series. Before the launch, a live, hands-on image of the Pixel 11 Pro XL leaked by Pixel News Hub, giving a hint of what the phone will look like in real life.
The leaked image shows how the Pixel 11 Pro looks in real life, with a Pixel 10-like design, a matte finish, and horizontally housed cameras with an LED glow, which rumours indicate will be called Pixel Glow or HiLight.
There are also reports that this LED indicator will be embedded to display Android notifications and will be integrated with Gemini.
Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Tipped With 2-NM Based Tensor G6
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL 5G: Everything We Know About the Specs
Here is everything we know so far about the design, display, processor, RAM, storage, and price.
Display
On the specification side, Google will introduce major hardware upgrades this year. The Pixel 11 Pro XL will feature a larger 6.9-inch LTPO flat-screen panel with 120Hz refresh rate support and 3,600 nits of peak brightness.
The phone will support HDR+ and Dolby Vision, making it an ideal choice for multimedia consumption.
Google will likely increase the screen-to-body ratio to around 92% with smaller bezels. In contrast, the Pixel 10 Pro had an 88% screen-to-body ratio.
Processor, RAM, and Storage
Under the hood, Google’s new processor, the Tensor G6, will power the phone. It is one of the first 2nm-based chipsets in a phone, tuned to 4.11 GHz.
A leaked Geekbench listing for the Tensor G6 revealed scores of 2,112 for single-core and 5,196 for multi-core. Compared to the Pixel 10 Pro’s Tensor G5, the Tensor G6 offers a major single-core upgrade.
The Tensor G5 scored 1876 points in single-core performance and around 5102 points in multi-core performance.
Under the hood, the Pixel 11 Pro XL will come with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1 TB of onboard UFS 4.1 storage, and a PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536 MC1 GPU.
Among all the Pixel 11 series, only the Pixel 11 Pro XL will get a 16GB RAM variant, while the Pixel 11 Pro might get less RAM, up to 12GB, this year amid the memory price crisis.
Alongside the new Tensor G6 chipset, we expect the smartphone to include a new Titan M3 security chipset.
An upgraded modem will address network issues reported by previous Pixel customers.
Leaks suggest Google will use the MediaTek M90 modem, which promises improved network connectivity.
Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro Leak Reveals Tensor G6 Chip, 120X Zoom
Camera
The Pixel 11 Pro XL will feature a triple-camera setup: a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide sensor with a wider-aperture lens, and a new telephoto sensor, possibly 50MP. A leaked prototype image showed it will support up to 120X zoom.
On the front, we expect a 12MP selfie shooter.
Battery
Google might not switch to a Silicon-carbon battery this year, as we will see the same lithium-ion batteries.
According to leaks, the Pixel 11 Pro XL will likely feature a larger 5,500mAh battery, 45W wired charging, and 25W wireless charging with Qi2.
Software
All Pixel 11 models, including the Pixel 11 Pro XL, will ship with Android 17 out of the box, making them among the first phones with Android 17 preinstalled.
Also Read: Google Pixel 11a to Get a Camera and Processor Upgrade
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL – Leaked Price
According to leaks, the Pixel 11 Pro XL will get a price hike due to the recent memory price crisis. The price is expected to rise by about $100, reaching around $1,200, which is roughly Rs 1,80,000 in India.
Image Credits: Sahil Karoul
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FAQs
When will the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL launch?
Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11 series, including the Pixel 11 Pro XL, on August 12, 2026.
What design will the Pixel 11 Pro XL have?
The leaked hands-on image suggests the Pixel 11 Pro XL will keep a design similar to the Pixel 10 Pro, with a matte finish and horizontal cameras. It is also expected to feature the new Pixel Glow/HiLight RGB LED indicator.
What is the Pixel Glow or HiLight feature from the Pixel 11 Series?
Pixel Glow, reportedly marketed as HiLight, is an RGB LED indicator on the rear camera module. Leaks suggest it could display notifications and integrate with Google's Gemini AI features.
Will the Pixel 11 Pro XL run Android 17?
Yes, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to run Android 17 out of the box, making it among the first smartphones to ship with Google's latest Android version.
What is the expected Pixel 11 Pro XL price?
Leaks suggest the Pixel 11 Pro XL may get a $100 price increase, raising its expected starting price to about $1,200. The India price might be around Rs 1.8 lakh, but this is not officially confirmed.