Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Live Image Leaked With Tensor G6

Google is preparing to launch its next flagship Pixel device, the Pixel 11 series, on August 12, 2026. Ahead of the launch, we have a leaked hands-on image of the top-end Pixel 11 Pro XL. It reveals the design, with the Pixel Glow/HiLight RGB LED indicator on the back and new Canyon or Dune colour options, plus black. This shows a design similar to the Pixel 10 with the added HiLight on the back and a new colour.

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Key Highlights Google Pixel 11 Pro XL live hands-on image leaked ahead of the August 12, 2026 launch.

Pixel 11 Pro XL will come with a brighter flat LTPO AMOLED display powered by the 2nm-based Tensor G6 chipset.

There are also reports claiming that the Pixel 11 Pro XL will get a $100 price hike.

Under the hood, the Pixel 11 Pro XL 5G will be powered by the latest Tensor G6 chip, with faster RAM and storage.

It will be among the first phones to ship with Android 17 out of the box after launch. Here is all we know so far:

Also Read: Pixel 11 Pro Launch by Google: Everything We Know So Far

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Hands-On Image Leaked Ahead of August 12, 2026 Launch

We are one day away from Google launching its next Pixel 11 series. Before the launch, a live, hands-on image of the Pixel 11 Pro XL leaked by Pixel News Hub, giving a hint of what the phone will look like in real life.

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The leaked image shows how the Pixel 11 Pro looks in real life, with a Pixel 10-like design, a matte finish, and horizontally housed cameras with an LED glow, which rumours indicate will be called Pixel Glow or HiLight.