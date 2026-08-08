Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 249 Smart Recharge for Prepaid Users in Tamil Nadu

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has rolled out a new Rs 249 Smart Recharge option targeted at prepaid mobile users in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles. Under this Smart Recharge plan, subscribers receive 0.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and a total of 300 SMS messages over a 28-day validity period. Additionally, users are provided with an alternative choice on the day of recharge to opt for a lump-sum allocation of 14GB data for 28 days instead of the daily quota by dialing a designated shortcode.

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Vi Rs 249 Smart Recharge

What sets the new Smart Recharge apart is the option to convert the daily data allowance into a 14GB lump-sum data allocation. This allows users to consume their data whenever they need it instead of being restricted by a daily quota. The switch can be made by dialling *188# and is available only on the day of recharge.

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Vi Hero Rs 249 Plan

Vi already offers a Rs 249 Hero prepaid plan with 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, the North East, and Odisha. The plan includes unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It also comes with Vi’s additional data benefits, including Binge All Night, which allows users to surf, stream, and share data between midnight and 6am without consuming their daily data quota.

The 1.5GB-per-day plan also includes Weekend Data Rollover, which enables unused data from Monday to Friday to be carried over for use during the weekend. Subscribers also get up to 2GB of backup data every month at no additional cost, which can be claimed through the Vi app.