Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 249 Smart Recharge for Prepaid Users in Tamil Nadu

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has rolled out a new Rs 249 Smart Recharge option targeted at prepaid mobile users in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles. Under this Smart Recharge plan, subscribers receive 0.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and a total of 300 SMS messages over a 28-day validity period. Additionally, users are provided with an alternative choice on the day of recharge to opt for a lump-sum allocation of 14GB data for 28 days instead of the daily quota by dialing a designated shortcode.
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Vi Rs 249 Smart Recharge
What sets the new Smart Recharge apart is the option to convert the daily data allowance into a 14GB lump-sum data allocation. This allows users to consume their data whenever they need it instead of being restricted by a daily quota. The switch can be made by dialling *188# and is available only on the day of recharge.
Vi already offers a Rs 249 Hero prepaid plan with 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, the North East, and Odisha. The plan includes unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It also comes with Vi’s additional data benefits, including Binge All Night, which allows users to surf, stream, and share data between midnight and 6am without consuming their daily data quota.
The 1.5GB-per-day plan also includes Weekend Data Rollover, which enables unused data from Monday to Friday to be carried over for use during the weekend. Subscribers also get up to 2GB of backup data every month at no additional cost, which can be claimed through the Vi app.
Vi Rs 249 Unlimited Plan
In Bihar, the Rs 249 recharge offers 1GB of data per day for 24 days, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. After the daily data quota is exhausted, the internet speed is reduced to up to 64Kbps. SMS usage beyond the daily allowance is charged at Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS.
Plan Type: Prepaid Smart Recharge Plan Core Benefits: 0.5GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited calls, and 300 SMS. Users can alternatively switch to a 14GB lump-sum data allocation for the entire validity period by dialling *188# on the day of recharge. Validity: 28 days Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 8.89 per day Subscriptions and Benefits: NA Smart Recharge Circles: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Type 2: Vi Hero 1.5GB/Day Rs 249
Plan Type: Prepaid Hero Unlimited Plan Core Benefits: 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and up to 2GB of backup data every month. Validity: 28 days Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 8.89 per day Subscriptions and Benefits:
The Vi Rs 249 Hero plan combines daily high-speed data with additional data benefits: Binge All Night: Allows users to surf, stream, and share data between midnight and 6am without consuming their daily data quota. Weekend Data Rollover: Unused data from Monday to Friday can be carried over for use during the weekend. Backup Data: Subscribers can claim up to 2GB of backup data every month at no additional cost through the Vi app. Hero Plan Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Odisha
Type 3: Vi Rs 249 Unlimited 1GB/Day Plan
Plan Type: Prepaid Unlimited Plan Core Benefits: 1GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. Once the daily data quota is exhausted, internet speeds are reduced to up to 64Kbps. Additional SMS charges apply at Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS. Validity: 24 days Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 10.38 per day Subscriptions and Benefits: NA Benefit Circle: Bihar
Conclusion
Vi recently introduced a Rs 250 plan with 28 days of validity that offers a Spotify Premium benefit. With just a Re 1 difference, Vi offers multiple plans to cater to users across different price ranges and telecom circles, giving subscribers a variety of choices.
The Rs 249 plans therefore cater to different usage preferences and circles. While the 1.5GB-per-day option focuses on higher daily data consumption and additional perks such as night data, weekend rollover, and backup data, the Smart Recharge provides greater flexibility by allowing users to choose between a daily 0.5GB allowance and a 14GB lump-sum data pack.