Reliance Jio Cheapest 84 Days 5G Plan in India

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, offers customers a big range of options when it comes to 5G prepaid plans. Today, we are going to focus on one specific such plan. The Rs 859 plan is what we will be talking about. It is the cheapest 84 days validity prepaid plan which comes with 5G data access. In 2024, Jio changed the rules for who can access 5G and who cannot. The 5G benefit was only reserved for people who were recharging with 2GB daily data plans. If you want 2GB of daily data, and that too for 84 days along with 5G, then Rs 859 plan is the cheapest option for you. Of course, there are more options here priced higher, but this the best value from Jio, and even competes with the offering of the other operators. Let us take a look at the complete benefits of the Reliance Jio Rs 859 prepaid plan.

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Reliance Jio Rs 859 Prepaid Plan: Complete List of Benefits

Reliance Jio offers the Rs 859 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The service validity of this prepaid plan is just 84 days. The total amount of data bundled with the prepaid plan is 168GB. This is 4G data. There is no limit to how much data people can use with 5G. The 5G benefit is for anyone recharging with this plan, and it is truly unlimited.

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Jio offers 5G SA (standalone architecture) to the customers. Most of the phones in the market offer 5G SA support to the consumers. Apart from this, there is an add-on OTT (over-the-top) benefit of JioHotstar Mobile for three months. There is also 50GB of free cloud storage with JioAICloud. This Jio plan also offers Google Gemini AI Pro access for 18 months, worth Rs 35,100. This Jio plan is available for everyone in the country.