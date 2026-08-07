Vodafone Idea (Vi) reported year-on-year customer ARPU growth of 8.3 percent in Q4 FY26, exceeding the latest reported annual growth rates of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in Q1 FY27. However, Airtel and Jio continued to report higher absolute ARPU than Vi.

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Key Highlights Vi’s customer ARPU increased 8.3 percent YoY from Rs 175.3 to Rs 189.9 in Q4 FY26.

Airtel reported 5.4 percent YoY ARPU growth to Rs 264 in Q1 FY27.

Jio’s ARPU increased approximately 3.3 percent YoY to Rs 215.6 in Q1 FY27.

Vi recorded the fastest latest reported YoY ARPU growth rate, while Airtel maintained the highest absolute ARPU.

The comparison covers different reporting quarters and operator-specific ARPU definitions.

The comparison covers different reporting quarters and uses each operator’s reported ARPU definition. Vi’s figures relate to Q4 FY26, while Bharti Airtel and Jio disclosed their latest numbers for Q1 FY27. It should therefore be viewed as a comparison of the operators’ latest reported year-on-year ARPU growth rates and not as a like-for-like quarterly assessment.

Vi’s customer ARPU, excluding machine-to-machine connections, increased from Rs 175.3 in Q4 FY25 to Rs 189.9 in Q4 FY26. The company’s investor presentation placed the increase at 8.3 percent year-on-year.

Airtel reported mobile ARPU of Rs 264 in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 250 in Q1 FY26. Airtel’s quarterly report placed its year-on-year ARPU growth at 5.4 percent.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea in FY27: Birla Says it is Time to Execute

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Jio’s ARPU increased from Rs 208.8 in Q1 FY26 to Rs 215.6 in Q1 FY27. Based on the reported figures, this represented growth of approximately 3.3 percent.