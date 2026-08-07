Vodafone Idea (Vi) reported year-on-year customer ARPU growth of 8.3 percent in Q4 FY26, exceeding the latest reported annual growth rates of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in Q1 FY27. However, Airtel and Jio continued to report higher absolute ARPU than Vi.
The comparison covers different reporting quarters and uses each operator’s reported ARPU definition. Vi’s figures relate to Q4 FY26, while Bharti Airtel and Jio disclosed their latest numbers for Q1 FY27. It should therefore be viewed as a comparison of the operators’ latest reported year-on-year ARPU growth rates and not as a like-for-like quarterly assessment.
Vi’s customer ARPU, excluding machine-to-machine connections, increased from Rs 175.3 in Q4 FY25 to Rs 189.9 in Q4 FY26. The company’s investor presentation placed the increase at 8.3 percent year-on-year.
Airtel reported mobile ARPU of Rs 264 in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 250 in Q1 FY26. Airtel’s quarterly report placed its year-on-year ARPU growth at 5.4 percent.
Jio’s ARPU increased from Rs 208.8 in Q1 FY26 to Rs 215.6 in Q1 FY27. Based on the reported figures, this represented growth of approximately 3.3 percent.
Latest Reported ARPU Comparison
|Operator
|Latest ARPU
|Year-Ago ARPU
|YoY Growth
|Reporting Quarter
|Vi
|Rs 189.9
|Rs 175.3
|8.3%
|Q4 FY26
|Airtel
|Rs 264
|Rs 250
|5.4%
|Q1 FY27
|Jio
|Rs 215.6
|Rs 208.8
|Approximately 3.3%
|Q1 FY27
Based on the latest quarterly results reported by the three operators, Vi recorded the fastest year-on-year ARPU growth rate. However, Airtel maintained the highest absolute ARPU, followed by Reliance Jio and Vi.
Jio’s ARPU increased from Rs 208.8 in Q1 FY26 to Rs 215.6 in Q1 FY27. Based on the reported figures, the increase works out to approximately 3.3 percent year-on-year, calculated as: (Rs 215.6 − Rs 208.8) ÷ Rs 208.8 × 100.
Vi’s 4G/5G Customer Mix Improves
Vi’s ARPU increase came alongside an improvement in its 4G/5G customer mix and higher data engagement.
The operator’s 4G/5G subscriber base increased from 126.4 million at the end of Q4 FY25 to 128.9 million in Q4 FY26, representing growth of 2 percent.
The share of 4G/5G subscribers in Vi’s total customer base increased from 63.8 percent to 66.9 percent. Vi had approximately 192.8 million total subscribers at the end of Q4 FY26, including around 63.9 million subscribers outside its reported 4G/5G base.
Vi characterised the increase in ARPU from approximately Rs 175 to Rs 190 as organic ARPU growth.
Also Read: Bharti Airtel ARPU Reaches Rs 264, Postpaid Base Hits 30 Million in Q1 FY27
The company identified customer migration to 4G/5G services and unlimited-data plans as an ARPU growth opportunity. According to Vi’s presentation, unlimited-data users generate approximately 3.4 times the ARPU of non-unlimited-data users.
Data Usage and Broadband Sites Increase
Average daily data usage on Vi’s network increased from 63.8 PB in Q4 FY25 to 83 PB in Q4 FY26, representing growth of 30.1 percent.
Vi’s broadband sites increased year-on-year from approximately 185,000 to 202,000. The company separately reported the addition of around 17,300 broadband sites.
Vodafone Idea also expanded its Limitless proposition to 20 circles and intensified the Vi Nonstop Hero offering across key markets to encourage unlimited-data adoption. The company strengthened its postpaid family proposition through secondary-member add-on packs.
Airtel and Jio Maintain Absolute ARPU Lead
Airtel’s ARPU performance was accompanied by its highest-ever quarterly postpaid additions of approximately 1 million, taking its postpaid customer base to 30 million. Airtel’s 4G/5G data customers represented 80.5 percent of its mobile customer base.
Jio ended Q1 FY27 with 533.3 million customers, including approximately 285 million 5G users. Jio attributed its approximately Rs 7 year-on-year ARPU increase to subscriber mix and customer engagement.
Vi’s latest disclosure therefore shows a faster percentage increase in ARPU, but not a higher absolute ARPU. Since Vi’s figures relate to Q4 FY26 and the Airtel and Jio figures relate to Q1 FY27, the comparison reflects the operators’ latest reported annual movements rather than like-for-like quarterly performance.
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FAQs
What was Vi’s ARPU in Q4 FY26?
Vi reported customer ARPU of Rs 189.9 in Q4 FY26, excluding machine-to-machine connections, compared with Rs 175.3 in Q4 FY25.
How much did Vi’s ARPU grow year-on-year?
Vi’s customer ARPU increased by 8.3 percent year-on-year in Q4 FY26.
How did Vi’s latest ARPU growth compare with Airtel and Jio?
Vi reported 8.3 percent year-on-year ARPU growth in Q4 FY26. Airtel reported 5.4 percent growth in Q1 FY27, while Jio’s reported figures indicate growth of approximately 3.3 percent in Q1 FY27.
Which operator reported the highest absolute ARPU?
Airtel reported the highest absolute ARPU at Rs 264, followed by Jio at Rs 215.6 and Vi at Rs 189.9.
Is the ARPU comparison between Vi, Airtel and Jio like-for-like?
No. Vi’s figures relate to Q4 FY26, while Airtel and Jio’s figures relate to Q1 FY27. The operators may also use their own ARPU definitions. The comparison therefore reflects their latest reported year-on-year growth rates rather than a like-for-like quarterly assessment.