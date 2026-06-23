Vodafone Idea Secures Rs 1,182 Crore Investment

Vodafone Idea (Ltd) gets relief after securing Rs 1,182 crore from its promoter, the multinational conglomerate, Adita Birla Group. As per the exchange filing, this transaction has allotted around 430 crore warrants to Suryaja Investments Pte. Ltd, which is a promoter company associated with the Aditya Birla Group.

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Key Highlights Vodafone India (Ltd) gets a relief with a fresh investment from its promoter Aditya Birla Group worth Rs 1,182 crore.

With this transaction, Vodafone India has allotted 430 crore warrants to Aditya’s Birla Group’s key promoter Suryaja Investments.

The fresh investment gives relief to Vodafone India for continuing their operations and working on their future expansion plans, and triple their revenue targets.

Vodafone Idea Gets a Relief After Securing Rs 1,182 Crores

This investment comes as Vodafone Idea is struggling in the market and is working to triple its cash flow, aiming to generate over Rs 1 lakh crore.

The company filing submitted to stock exchanges stated that allotment of 430 warrants to Suryaja Investments Pte Ltd, which is an Aditya Birla Group’s entity and promoter, was approved by the board of directors.

As per the statement, the allotment was done at an issue price of Rs 11 per warrant, where Suryaja Investments has paid 25% of the issue price, Rs 2.75 per warrant, which resulted in a total lump sum of Rs 1,182.50 crore.

Over and above, Vodafone Idea states that each issue warrant is convertible or exchangeable to one fully-paid-up equity share for a face value of Rs 10 at a premium of Re 1 each.