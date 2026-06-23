Vodafone Idea Secures Rs 1,182 Crore Investment

Vodafone Idea (Ltd) gets relief after securing Rs 1,182 crore from its promoter, the multinational conglomerate, Adita Birla Group. As per the exchange filing, this transaction has allotted around 430 crore warrants to Suryaja Investments Pte. Ltd, which is a promoter company associated with the Aditya Birla Group.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Key Highlights

  • Vodafone India (Ltd) gets a relief with a fresh investment from its promoter Aditya Birla Group worth Rs 1,182 crore.
  • With this transaction, Vodafone India has allotted 430 crore warrants to Aditya’s Birla Group’s key promoter Suryaja Investments.
  • The fresh investment gives relief to Vodafone India for continuing their operations and working on their future expansion plans, and triple their revenue targets.

Related Coverage
FIFA World Cup 2026: Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi Launch New Data Pack With ZEE5 Subscription Airtel, Jio and Vi Launch Rs 798 Prepaid Data Pack with ZEE5, FIFA World Cup 2026 Access vodafone idea network live across mumbai metro aqua line3 Vodafone Idea Network Now Live Across All Stations of Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 jio vs vodafone idea whose rs 3599 Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Whose Rs 3599 Plan is Better

Vodafone Idea Gets a Relief After Securing Rs 1,182 Crores

This investment comes as Vodafone Idea is struggling in the market and is working to triple its cash flow, aiming to generate over Rs 1 lakh crore.

The company filing submitted to stock exchanges stated that allotment of 430 warrants to Suryaja Investments Pte Ltd, which is an Aditya Birla Group’s entity and promoter, was approved by the board of directors.

As per the statement, the allotment was done at an issue price of Rs 11 per warrant, where Suryaja Investments has paid 25% of the issue price, Rs 2.75 per warrant, which resulted in a total lump sum of Rs 1,182.50 crore.

Over and above, Vodafone Idea states that each issue warrant is convertible or exchangeable to one fully-paid-up equity share for a face value of Rs 10 at a premium of Re 1 each.