Roaming Abroad From India in 2026: Jio, Airtel and Vi Packs Compared With Travel eSIMs

Prices, benefits and coverage can vary by destination, customer account and partner network. Travellers should confirm the applicable benefits with the provider before purchasing.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Key Highlights

  • Here is a detailed comparison of the roaming packs for international travellers from major telecom providers Jio, Airtel, and VI, including travel eSIMs.
  • The comparison includes roaming charge details.
  • We have also added information on how you can receive bank OTPs and use UPI while travelling abroad, especially in countries where UPI is accepted.

Related Coverage
Vodafone Idea 5G: Expands Footprint in Madhya Pradesh, Now Available in Sagar, Satna and Jabalpur Vodafone Idea 5G: Expands Services to Sagar, Satna and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh airtel users recharge friends with friendship bands Airtel Lets Users Recharge Friends with Digital Friendship Bands airtel 28 days plan which costs rs Airtel 28 Days Plan which Costs Rs 598: Everything it Packs

International travel by Indians continues to grow. Government data show that Indian nationals made approximately 30.89 million international departures in 2024.

The UAE was the leading destination with about 7.79 million departures from India, followed by Saudi Arabia at 3.42 million, the United States at 2.14 million and Thailand at 1.91 million. These represent departures rather than the number of unique travellers.

For anyone travelling abroad, connectivity generally comes down to three requirements: mobile data, continued access to an Indian number and, in some cases, a phone number that can be used locally at the destination.

International roaming packs from Indian operators address the first two requirements.

Travel eSIMs can provide additional data, while a smaller category of eSIM products also includes voice and messaging facilities.

Also Read: Jio is Offering Premium TV Channels for Rs 55 Only

Why Using International Roaming Without a Pack Can Be Expensive

Jio, Airtel and Vi publish international roaming rates and packs for their subscribers.

However, standard charges without a pack can vary significantly depending on the destination, partner network, type of service and whether the customer is on a prepaid or postpaid connection.