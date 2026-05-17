Vodafone Idea (Vi) 4G and 5G Expansion Picks Up Pace Across Priority Circles

Vodafone Idea’s network expansion plans gathered momentum during FY26 as the telecom operator accelerated both 4G and 5G rollout across key markets in India. According to Vi’s Q4 FY26 results announcement, 5G services have now expanded to more than 80 cities across all 17 priority circles where the company holds 5G spectrum, while 4G population coverage increased by 48.2 million during the year alongside wider coverage, Vodafone Idea also increased 4G data capacity by over 12% compared to FY25 and added thousands of new broadband and mobile towers to strengthen network reach and improve customer experience. Company said investments made into capex and network rollout are now beginning to reflect across operational metrics, with monthly subscriber additions turning positive from February 2026 and customer ARPU rising to Rs 190 in Q4FY26 from Rs 175 a year earlier.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Key Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea's 5G services are now live in 80+ cities across 17 priority circles
  • Vodafone Idea expanded 4G population coverage by 48.2 million during FY26
  • Vodafone Idea increased 4G data capacity by over 12% compared to FY25
  • Vodafone Idea also added 17.3K broadband towers and 19.7K mobile towers in FY26

5G Rollout Now Covers Key Revenue Markets

Vi’s latest update shows that company is now rapidly scaling its 5G presence across circles that contribute most of its business revenue. Since launch of Vi 5G services in Mumbai in March 2025, operator has expanded rollout across all 17 priority circles where it holds 5G spectrum. According to company, these circles contribute nearly 99% of revenue.