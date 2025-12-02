Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Rs 1 Recharge Pack With Basic Calling Benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) continues to list its Rs 1 recharge pack in its prepaid catalogue, maintaining one of the smallest-denomination vouchers available in the Indian telecom market. The pack, which has existed for several months without major changes, offers limited outgoing capability for subscribers who require only minimal usage.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1 Pack Details









According to Vi’s official tariff information, the Rs 1 recharge includes:

75 paise talktime.

1 local on-net night minute.

One-day validity.

No outgoing SMS,

No extension of service validity.

The benefits are minimal and do not include any data allocation or bundled services. The voucher is intended primarily for subscribers who need a very small top-up.

Also Read: Airtel, BSNL, and Jio Gain Wireless Users in October 2025; Vodafone Idea Loses 2 Million Subscribers

Target Segment and Usage Patterns

Although the telecom industry has shifted toward unlimited plans, bundled OTT services and higher-value monthly packs, a section of prepaid users continues to rely on low-denomination recharges. Vi’s Rs 1 pack caters to this segment, which includes:

Light users: Customers who primarily use their connection for incoming calls, basic communication, or OTP-based authentication often recharge at minimal levels.

Secondary SIM holders: Many subscribers maintain more than one mobile number. A Rs 1 recharge helps secondary SIM usage.

Emergency use cases: The pack provides a token amount of talktime and one night minute, which can be used for short or urgent outgoing calls.

Role Within Vi’s Tariff Structure

The Rs 1 voucher sits at the lowest end of Vi’s prepaid offerings and forms part of the operator’s broader tariff ladder. While higher-value unlimited plans remain the company’s primary focus, maintaining entry-level recharges ensures that the operator continues to serve users across different spending categories.

India’s prepaid ecosystem is diverse, with usage patterns differing widely across regions. Despite the growing adoption of unlimited data plans and increased demand for digital services, a sizeable base of customers continues to operate on minimal expenditure.

Also Read: Tariff Hike 2025: Vodafone Idea Prepaid Rs 509 Plan Now Costs Rs 548: Check Revised Benefits

Industry data shows that a segment of users prefers occasional or low-value recharges rather than committing to monthly plans. Operators typically maintain a mix of denominations to address these different needs.

Vodafone Idea has not introduced major changes to the Rs 1 recharge, and there are no indications of its withdrawal. The pack remains available across several circles as a functional option for subscribers requiring the lowest possible recharge denomination.

Vi’s Rs 1 recharge continues to be part of its standard prepaid offerings, serving specific use cases and maintaining accessibility for customers who prefer micro-level top-ups. The pack’s longstanding presence highlights the varied consumption patterns within the Indian telecom market, where both high-value and ultra-low-value users coexist.