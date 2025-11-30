Vi Offers Unlimited Data but Struggles to Hold Its Customer Base

Vodafone Idea (Vi) reported the largest subscriber loss among all Indian telecom operators in October 2025, shedding 2.08 million wireless users in a single month. The decline stands out not only because of its scale but also because it happened despite Vi offering the most aggressive unlimited data proposition in the market, including its much-promoted NonStop Hero plan.

The contrast with competitors is sharp. Reliance Jio added nearly 2 million users, while Bharti Airtel gained 1.25 million in the same period. Even BSNL a state-owned operator with legacy constraints added over 269,000 subscribers, underlining the direction in which consumer preference is shifting.









Also Read: Airtel, BSNL, and Jio Gain Wireless Users in October 2025; Vodafone Idea Loses 2 Million Subscribers

Vi’s loss once again raises an important industry question: If unlimited 4G is not stopping the churn, what is driving users away?

According to Vi, the NonStop Hero plan provides “truly unlimited mobile data for both 4G and 5G prepaid users with no daily data limit or speed throttling.” The company highlights this offering as unmatched in the industry and positions it as a solution for heavy data users. Yet October’s numbers show that generous data allowances are no longer enough to retain users in a market where network experience has become the key differentiator.

Vi insists that its 4G coverage currently reaches over 84 percent of India’s population and that the company is steadily expanding capacity. In its Q2 FY26 results, the operator noted that 4G data capacity had grown by 38%, leading to a 17% improvement in 4G speeds between March 2024 and September 2025. Vi says it expects its 4G population coverage to reach around 90% with ongoing investments.

The telco also reported that its broadband network is now available in all 22 service areas, with 4G coverage across nearly 398,800 census towns and villages.

While these numbers sound promising on paper, the subscriber data tells another story.

The October subscriber loss also reflects the broader competitive landscape. Jio is continuing to expand the footprint of its True 5G network, while Airtel has been reinforcing its 4G and 5G layers with strong focus on reliability. Both private operators are also pairing network quality with aggressive bundling from OTT benefits to enterprise mobility services. For users, the choice increasingly boils down to who provides consistent service, not who provides the cheapest or largest data quota.

Meanwhile, Vi’s network upgrades are still in progress, and its 5G rollout is limited to 29 cities across 17 circles, far behind its peers. As a result, even customers satisfied with Vi’s pricing often migrate because the lived experience does not match expectations.

October’s data is yet another reminder that Vi’s challenge is structural, not promotional. Unlimited data plans and attractive tariffs can create temporary interest, but they cannot mask deeper issues related to coverage, consistency, and overall quality of experience. Users are not abandoning Vi because it is expensive. They are leaving because the experience still trails competitors, even as the company continues to highlight expansion and improvements in its quarterly reports.

Unless Vi translates its network claims into sustained, on-ground performance, the subscriber exodus is likely to continue.