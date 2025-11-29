OnePlus Pad Go 2 Will Have These Upgrades

OnePlus Pad Go 2, a new and upcoming affordable tablet from OnePlus is soon going to launch in India. This tablet will be the successor to the OnePlus Pad Go, which launched in 2023. The company had made it the first tablet to feature SIM card support. Now, the Pad Go 2 will become the first tablet to come with 5G support. This marks a huge update to the tablet. But that won't be the only upgrade you will see.









Firstly, note that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will launch alongside the OnePlus 15R on December 17, 2025 in India. What we missed with the OnePlus Pad Go was no acccessory support. However, that's again changing with the Pad Go 2. OnePlus has said that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 users will be able to use a Stylo for drawing or for tapping on the screen.

The design of the tablet also looks more modern now, and it also seems to be coming in two new colours - Black and Purple. The display will be likely upgraded compared to the previous version. The other details about the tablet are still unknown, so stay tuned to this space as we will keep updating this article with the upgrades.