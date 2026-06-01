From Predictive Maintenance to Network Automation: How AI Is Reshaping Telecom Operations

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most talked-about technologies in the telecom industry operators around the world are investing in AI-powered tools to improve network performance, automate operations and enhance customer experiences yet amid the growing excitement surrounding AI, an important question remains where is the technology actually delivering measurable results today?

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Key Highlights

  • Industry experts say AI's biggest telecom impact is happening behind the scenes through network operations and automation.
  • Predictive maintenance and anomaly detection emerged as some of the most mature AI use cases in telecom today.
  • AI is helping operators improve network reliability, reduce downtime and optimise operational efficiency.
  • Experts believe AI remains primarily an efficiency tool rather than a major competitive differentiator for most operators.
  • Network automation, capacity planning and fault detection are expected to drive the next phase of AI adoption in telecom.

To answer that question, TelecomTalk sought insights from industry experts working across telecom infrastructure, network operations and AI while their perspectives differed on how quickly AI will reshape the industry, a clear pattern emerged from the responses the most meaningful gains are currently happening behind the scenes through predictive maintenance, fault detection, anomaly identification, capacity planning and network automation.

Rather than transforming telecom overnight, AI is helping operators run increasingly complex networks more efficiently and reliably.

AI’s Biggest Wins Are Happening Behind the Scenes

Many discussions around AI focus on consumer-facing applications such as chatbots and virtual assistants. However, experts told TelecomTalk that the technology’s most mature telecom use cases are largely operational.

Ken Zhang, CEO and Co-Founder of EdgeNectar, believes AI is creating the greatest value in network operations. According to Zhang, operators are increasingly using AI to support predictive maintenance, automated fault detection and capacity planning these capabilities help telecom companies identify potential issues before they affect customers, enabling a shift from reactive troubleshooting to proactive network management.