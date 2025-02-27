Amdocs and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Optimise 5G Network Operations With AI

New AI-driven Network AIOps solution aims to enhance 5G network efficiency, optimize operations, and improve customer experiences.

Highlights

  • Network AIOps leverages Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and BigQuery for automation and optimization.
  • The solution helps CSPs improve service reliability, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences.
  • AI-driven insights, predictive maintenance, and closed-loop automation streamline network management.

Amdocs and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Optimise 5G Network Operations With AI
Telecom and media software and services provider Amdocs has partnered with Google Cloud to launch a solution for automating 5G network operations and enhancing customer experiences using artificial intelligence (AI). In a statement on Wednesday, February 26, the companies announced what they call "a major initiative to transform how telecommunications companies operate, maintain, and optimise critical 5G network ecosystems with AI."

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud Collaborate on Agentic AI for Autonomous Networks




AI-Powered 5G Innovation

Using Google Cloud's Vertex AI and BigQuery, Amdocs will launch its new Network AIOps solution to help 5G network providers automate complex network operations, enhance service reliability, and improve customer experiences.

Communications service providers (CSPs) are investing in and migrating their 5G ecosystems to distributed networks built upon cloud-native technologies. This shift presents complex challenges, including the integration of equipment from multiple vendors, management of distributed architectures, the need for real-time optimization, and the extraction of insights from increased network data, the companies said.

"Intelligent, automated solutions can help solve the complexity that modern 5G networks bring to CSPs," said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs. "Our collaboration with Google Cloud and the launch of Amdocs Network AIOps empowers CSPs to transform their networks, reduce operational costs, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Also Read: Accenture and Google Cloud Expand AI and Cloud Collaboration in Saudi Arabia

AI Infrastructure in Network Optimization

Amdocs Network AIOps is built on Google Cloud AI infrastructure, including Cloud Storage, Dataflow, Dataproc, BigQuery, and Vertex AI, and provides a scalable and reliable foundation for network optimization. It enables AI-driven insights, automated workflows, closed-loop automation, and predictive maintenance.

"Google Cloud's AI and data solutions, coupled with Amdocs' deep telecom experience, are enabling CSPs to build and manage next-generation networks more effectively," said Angelo Libertucci, global industry lead, Telecommunications, Google Cloud. "This solution will help accelerate the adoption of AI-powered automation and ultimately help CSPs deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

