Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud Collaborate on Agentic AI for Autonomous Networks

Reported by Srikapardhi

New AI-Powered RAN Guardian Agent Aims to Improve Network Reliability, Reduce Costs, and Enhance Customer Experience.

Highlights

  • Built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI using Gemini 2.0, the AI agent enhances network reliability.
  • RAN Guardian autonomously monitors RAN performance, detects issues, and applies corrective actions.
  • AI-driven issue classification and routing optimize network troubleshooting.

German telecom operator Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud today announced a new partnership to improve Radio Access Network (RAN) operations through the development of a network AI agent. Built using Gemini 2.0 in Vertex AI from Google Cloud, the RAN Guardian agent can analyse network behaviour, detect performance issues, and implement corrective actions to improve network reliability, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer experiences, Telekom said on February 25.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Deploys Drone-Based Mobile Network for Temporary Coverage




AI in Modern Telecom Networks

As telecom network becomes complex, Deutsche Telekom says traditional rule-based automation falls short in addressing real-time challenges. Agentic AI leverages large language models (LLMs) and advanced reasoning frameworks to create intelligent agents that can think, reason, act, and learn independently.

RAN Guardian Enhances Network Performance

Deutsche Telekom said it has already tested and verified the RAN Guardian, which collaborates in a human-like manner to identify network anomalies and execute self-healing actions that optimize RAN performance.

"Traditional network management approaches are no longer sufficient to meet the demands of 5G and beyond. We are pioneering AI agents for networks, working with key partners like Google Cloud to unlock a new level of intelligence and automation in RAN operations as a step towards autonomous, self-healing networks" said Abdu Mudesir, Group CTO of Deutsche Telekom.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Turns Anonymised Network Data into Music with AI

Key Functionalities of the AI-Driven Solution

The AI-driven solution is powered by Google Cloud's AI infrastructure, integrating services like CloudRun, BigQuery, and Firestore to deliver its functionalities.

The RAN Guardian is designed to deliver three core functionalities that enhance network performance and resilience. First, it enables autonomous RAN performance monitoring by continuously analyzing key network parameters in real-time, allowing it to predict and detect anomalies before they impact service quality.

Second, it provides AI-driven issue classification and routing, where the system can identify and prioritize network degradations based on multiple data sources, including network monitoring data, inventory data, performance data, and coverage data.

Lastly, it supports proactive network optimization, where the AI agent can recommend or autonomously implement corrective actions such as resource reallocation and configuration adjustments.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Launches Open-Source AI Model for European Languages

"By combining Deutsche Telekom's deep telecom expertise with Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI capabilities, we're building the next generation of intelligent networks," said Angelo Libertucci, Global Industry Lead, Telecommunications, Google Cloud. "This means fewer disruptions, faster speeds, and an overall enhanced mobile experience for Deutsche Telekom's customers."

