Deutsche Telekom Deploys Drone-Based Mobile Network for Temporary Coverage



Deutsche Telekom has deployed a drone to provide mobile network coverage for the first time on a live commercial network. During the Jizerska 50 ski race in the Czech Republic, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operated at an altitude of 2.3 kilometres, delivering connectivity to an otherwise uncovered six-kilometre stretch of the racecourse. "This makes Deutsche Telekom the first-ever carrier in Europe to deploy this type of flying base station," the operator said on Friday.

Mobile Network Solution

The German telecom operator partnered with Primoco UAV SE to jointly develop and test the solution for temporary coverage, which provided continuous coverage under favourable weather conditions for four hours. Participants and visitors at the event experienced download speeds of up to 95 Mbps and uploads of 34 Mbps, ensuring reliable communication in the remote, protected landscape.

"Jizerska 50 offered an ideal deployment scenario for the flying antenna system: The Jizera Mountains Protected Landscape Area is a frequent venue for sporting events and at the same time a nature reserve. Without interfering with the protected area, T-Mobile Czech Republic could ensure the 4,460 participants in the 50-kilometre main race were always connected – reaching download speeds of up to 95 Megabits per second and an uplink of up to 34 Megabits per second," Deutsche Telekom highlighted.

Temporary Mobile Coverage

The drone-based flying base station, developed by Deutsche Telekom's innovation team based in the Czech Republic, is designed for deployment in areas where conventional infrastructure is unfeasible. According to the operator, the solution can be used for large-scale sporting and cultural events, as well as emergency situations such as floods, earthquakes, or wildfires.

"In inaccessible terrain or crisis situations, a flying antenna drone provides resilient connectivity—wherever it is needed, and very effectively. This approach complements Deutsche Telekom's broad toolbox to reliably provide mobile communications in many scenarios," said Deutsche Telekom's Board Member for Technology and Innovation.

Flying Base Station

The Primoco One 150 drone is equipped with an integrated mobile base station that can connect to terrestrial networks or satellites, delivering speeds of up to 200 Mbps downlink and 75 Mbps uplink for up to 1,200 users. Measuring 3.65 meters in length with a 4.85-meter wingspan, the drone offers a flexible and effective alternative to traditional mobile towers, the German telco explained.

Deutsche Telekom stated that it has a toolbox of solutions it can deploy to cover areas depending on the situation and requirements on the ground. Temporary coverage solutions include cells on wheels, the 'Cell-Tower-to-Go' or flying base stations. The new drone solution adds to its existing portfolio.

Deutsche Telekom will showcase the flying base station at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from March 3-6, 2025.