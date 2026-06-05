Dhurandhar 2 Extended Cut Now Available on JioHotstar

Dhurandhar 2 is now available for the Indian audience to stream. If you are tired of waiting for the movie to come to the OTT (over-the-top) platform, we feel you. JioHotstar has become home to both the first and second parts of the movie franchise. Dhurandhar 2 Extended Cut is named Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Raw and Undekha on the platform. The movie will be available for the users to stream on the go. If you have a premium subscription of the platform, you will be able to enjoy the content in super high-quality.

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Key Highlights Dhurandhar 2 is now streaming on JioHotstar.

The extended version is titled "Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Raw and Undekha."

The film premiered digitally on June 4, 2026, and became widely available on June 5, 2026.

JioHotstar subscribers can stream the movie in high quality with eligible plans.

The story continues from where the first Dhurandhar movie ended.

Dhurandhar 2 Extended Cut in India: Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 was released for public to watch on the go on June 5, 2026. However, there was a grand digital premier of the movie on June 4, 2026. The movie has become the most succesful Indian release ever. It has grossed more than Rs 1800 crore. We are not sure how many additional scenes the extended cut or the Raw and Undekha version of the movie has.

It is currently available for the users to stream. Dhurandhar 2 continues along with the same storyline where Dhurandhar 1 ended. We are not sure of the commercials for the digital streaming rights of the movie. Since Jio Studios produced the movie, the money ultimately stays in the reliance family as JioHotstar is also owned by the same conglomerate.