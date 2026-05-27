Dhurandhar Extended Cut Now Available in JioHotstar

Dhurandhar, a Jio Studios produced movie is now available for people to watch on JioHotstar. The OTT (over-the-top) platform will soon be home to Dhurandhar 2 as well. Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha is the new version of the movie which is basically the extended cut is now available on JioHotstar. If you have the subscription to the OTT platform, you can now watch it.

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Key Highlights JioHotstar is now streaming Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha, the extended cut version of Dhurandhar.

The extended cut includes additional scenes that were not present in the original theatrical release and Netflix version.

Surprisingly, Netflix is also streaming the Raw and Undekha version in India despite competition with JioHotstar.

Dhurandhar 2 will premiere on JioHotstar on June 4, 2026, at 7 PM through a grand digital launch event.

Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly crossed Rs 1,850 crore worldwide and surpassed collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

How to Watch Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha in India on JioHotstar?

Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha is available to stream right this moment on JioHotstar if you want to. Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha features some scenes which were not present in the original cut which was released in the Cinema halls and Netflix.

Netflix also has the same ‘Raw and Undekha’ cut present on the platform for the viewers to watch, which is slightly interesting and confusing. Why would Netflix do this deal wherein it would have to share the rights of the movie streaming with another platform in India, which is its biggest competitor locally.

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