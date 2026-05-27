Airplane Wi-Fi Is Getting a Starlink Upgrade as American Airlines Plans 2027 Rollout

American Airlines is preparing for a major upgrade to its in-flight internet experience as the carrier plans to introduce SpaceX’s Starlink satellite connectivity across a large part of its fleet beginning in 2027 the move signals how airlines are increasingly turning to low earth orbit (LEO) satellite networks to improve onboard Wi-Fi speeds and reliability for passengers who expect a better internet experience in the sky.

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Key Highlights

  • American Airlines plans to introduce Starlink powered in flight Wi-Fi starting in 2027
  • The rollout will cover more than 500 regional and narrowbody aircraft
  • Starlink uses low earth orbit satellites to deliver lower latency internet connectivity
  • The airline aims to improve streaming browsing and onboard communication experience
  • SpaceX is expanding Starlink beyond consumer broadband into aviation and enterprise sectors

The airline said the rollout will eventually cover more than 500 regional and narrowbody aircraft once deployed, passengers could see significantly faster internet speeds, lower latency, and a more stable connection compared to traditional airline connectivity systems that have often struggled with slow browsing speeds and inconsistent performance.

Why Airlines Are Looking at Starlink

For years, airline Wi-Fi has been one of the most criticised parts of air travel. Passengers often face slow connections, buffering issues, limited streaming support, and unreliable service during flights traditional systems usually rely on older satellite technologies or ground based connectivity systems that may not consistently deliver high bandwidth performance.