International backbone provider and Internet Exchange operator GNM has announced the launch of its first North American Points of Presence (PoPs), marking the company’s entry into the United States market.

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Key Highlights GNM launches first US PoPs in Miami and Ashburn.

New infrastructure directly connects North America to GNM's European backbone.

Miami and Ashburn deployed as a protected East Coast ring.

Both sites connect directly to GNM-IX.

The new PoPs are located at Equinix MI1 in Miami and the Equinix DC campus in Ashburn, Virginia. According to GNM, the deployment establishes a dedicated transatlantic platform that directly connects North America to the company’s existing European backbone network.

Protected East Coast Architecture

GNM said the Miami and Ashburn facilities have been deployed as a protected East Coast ring and fully integrated into its existing infrastructure. The architecture allows customers on both sides of the Atlantic to exchange traffic through a single operational environment, which the company says can improve routing efficiency and simplify international network expansion.

The expansion represents GNM’s first infrastructure footprint in North America and extends its global reach beyond Europe and Asia.

Strategic Connectivity Locations

The Miami PoP is hosted at Equinix MI1, a major connectivity hub for subsea cable systems linking North America, Latin America and Europe. Its location provides access to important international traffic routes and interconnection opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Ashburn deployment places GNM within one of the world’s largest data centre and interconnection ecosystems. Northern Virginia is widely regarded as one of the most significant connectivity hubs for carriers, cloud service providers, content platforms and enterprise networks.