GNM Expands Into North America With New Miami and Ashburn Network Hubs
GNM has expanded its global infrastructure footprint with the launch of its first North American Points of Presence (PoPs) in Miami and Ashburn. The new locations establish a dedicated transatlantic platform that directly connects North America to GNM's European backbone network, enabling more efficient traffic exchange, simplified international interconnection, and expanded connectivity opportunities for carriers, cloud providers, content networks and enterprises.
International backbone provider and Internet Exchange operator GNM has announced the launch of its first North American Points of Presence (PoPs), marking the company’s entry into the United States market.
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Key Highlights
GNM launches first US PoPs in Miami and Ashburn.
New infrastructure directly connects North America to GNM's European backbone.
Miami and Ashburn deployed as a protected East Coast ring.
The new PoPs are located at Equinix MI1 in Miami and the Equinix DC campus in Ashburn, Virginia. According to GNM, the deployment establishes a dedicated transatlantic platform that directly connects North America to the company’s existing European backbone network.
Protected East Coast Architecture
GNM said the Miami and Ashburn facilities have been deployed as a protected East Coast ring and fully integrated into its existing infrastructure. The architecture allows customers on both sides of the Atlantic to exchange traffic through a single operational environment, which the company says can improve routing efficiency and simplify international network expansion.
The expansion represents GNM’s first infrastructure footprint in North America and extends its global reach beyond Europe and Asia.
Strategic Connectivity Locations
The Miami PoP is hosted at Equinix MI1, a major connectivity hub for subsea cable systems linking North America, Latin America and Europe. Its location provides access to important international traffic routes and interconnection opportunities.
Meanwhile, the Ashburn deployment places GNM within one of the world’s largest data centre and interconnection ecosystems. Northern Virginia is widely regarded as one of the most significant connectivity hubs for carriers, cloud service providers, content platforms and enterprise networks.
Both North American locations connect directly to GNM-IX, the company’s Internet Exchange platform. GNM said the exchange currently supports more than 700 connected networks and handles over 10.95 Tbps of peak traffic.
Through the new platform, network operators, carriers, cloud providers and content delivery networks can access GNM’s interconnection and transport services from a single provider while improving traffic exchange between North America and Europe.
Benefits for Network Operators
According to GNM, the expansion enables North American operators to access European traffic exchange opportunities without deploying infrastructure in Europe. At the same time, European networks gain direct connectivity into two of the most strategically important interconnection markets in the United States.
Commenting on the development, Alex Surkov, Head of Business Development at GNM, said the launch creates a direct link between the company’s North American platform and European backbone, enabling simpler interconnection, access to new traffic flows and international expansion through a unified network ecosystem.
GNM said it now operates more than 90 Points of Presence worldwide and supports over 700 connected networks. With infrastructure spanning Europe, Asia and now North America, the company continues to expand its global platform to meet growing capacity and performance requirements driven by modern internet traffic.
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FAQs
What is GNM's latest expansion in North America?
GNM has launched its first North American Points of Presence (PoPs) in Miami and Ashburn, Virginia. The new locations establish a dedicated transatlantic platform that directly connects North America with GNM's European backbone network.
Why are Miami and Ashburn important for GNM's network strategy?
Miami is a major connectivity hub for subsea cable systems linking North America, Latin America and Europe, while Ashburn is one of the world's largest data centre and interconnection markets. Together, they provide strategic access to global traffic exchange and network interconnection opportunities.
How does the expansion benefit network operators and carriers?
The new platform enables carriers, cloud providers, content networks and enterprises to exchange traffic more efficiently between North America and Europe. It also allows North American operators to access European interconnection opportunities and gives European networks direct connectivity into key US markets.
What is GNM-IX and how is it connected to the new PoPs?
GNM-IX is GNM's Internet Exchange platform, supporting more than 700 connected networks and over 10.95 Tbps of peak traffic. Both the Miami and Ashburn PoPs are directly connected to GNM-IX, enabling customers to access GNM's interconnection and transport services through a single provider.
How large is GNM's global network footprint after this expansion?
Following the launch of its Miami and Ashburn PoPs, GNM's network now spans Europe, Asia and North America. The company operates more than 90 Points of Presence globally and supports over 700 connected networks through its infrastructure and Internet Exchange platform.