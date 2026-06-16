Apple iPhone Fold/Ultra Might Face Shipment Delays Till 2027

Apple’s most-awaited foldable, the iPhone Fold/Ultra, might face shipment delays post-launch. As per the supply chain companies’ claims, following the launch, the iPhone Fold/Ultra’s shipment can possibly get delayed till 2027!

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Key Highlights Upcoming foldable flagship, the iPhone Ultra/Fold, to face shipment delays post-launch.

The Phone is set to launch alongside the iPhone 18 series, but the shipment might be delayed till early 2027.

Likely to be launched for $1999, giving tough competition against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Apple iPhone Fold/Ultra – Supply Chain Sources Tips Shipment Delays Till 2027

As we previously reported, the Apple iPhone Fold/Ultra is among the most ambitious projects that the Cupertino giant has been working on for years. It was not only the most anticipated phone but also one of the iPhones that faced a lot of delays before finally launching.

Recently, dummy units of the iPhone Fold/Ultra surfaced online, which gave a glimpse into how the new foldable will look in real life outside all the render images.

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We can almost confirm that the Apple foldable is happening! But, we have reported statements shared by the supplier of the apple hinting towards the shipment delays.

Recently, a statement from the CEO of Apple’s lens supplier, Largan Precision, showed up online, stating:

“Some new opportunities will be announced in the third quarter,” Enping Lin said at a shareholders’ meeting (in translation), “and some will be moved to the beginning of next year.”

“The fourth quarter of this year will be busier than in previous years due to the scheduling of customers’ new machines,” he concluded.