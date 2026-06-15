Apple is now making a strong comeback in the AI race, even though the Cupertino giant faced a lot of backlash back in 2026 over its efficiency and capabilities with Apple Intelligence. Leaving all the criticism behind, Apple is working and building a dedicated agentic system, giving direct competition to OpenClaw.

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Key Highlights Apple’s Siri tipped to get a complete revamp with an OpenAI-like AI chatbot.

This will give Siri the capability to perform tasks on software and apps on behalf of the users, reducing manual work.

Apple is yet to get official clearance from the respective bodies to add this chatbot feature.

For the readers who aren’t aware, OpenClaw is an open-source Agentic chatbot. The catch here is that this is not just a regular AI chatbot, infact the OpenClaw takes the regular chatbot to the next level with incredible features.

So, here users get the options to select the right skills as per the requirement, after which the AI interacts with the computer and performs manual tasks.

For example, Openclaw can perform tasks like reading and writing files, automating web workflows, running terminal scripts, or managing smart home devices. In short words, OpenClaw can perform tasks on the user’s behalf and interact with the software and apps.

Also Read: Apple Could Soon Charge Separately for Siri AI Advanced

Siri’s Next Move: Apple Tipped to Develop Native OpenClaw Competitor

Apple has not officially confirmed this feature yet, but we have this prediction coming from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is often known for his insights on Apple products an ecoysystem.

Mark emphasized during WWDC 2027 that Apple’s Siri engineering chief, Mike Rockwell, conveyed that Apple’s Siri will be built under a new engine built from scratch.