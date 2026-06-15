One UI 8.5 Hits Green Line Issues on Samsung Galaxy S23

Here is an alert for the Samsung Galaxy S23 users! Don’t update to the latest OneUI 8.5. The Korean giant started pushing the update to the 2023 flagship, and many users have started reporting green line issues on their handsets.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S23 users, beware of updating to the latest OneUI 8.5 update.

As per the reports, the new update is causing excessive overheating issues, resulting in green and pink line issues.

Samsung has yet to comment regarding the concerns raised by the users.

Circling back to 2023, when the Korean-based company got into the headlines, where multiple Galaxy S series users across the globe were reporting green line issues after a new update rollout.

Fast forward to 2026, and the Galaxy S23 series users are again left disappointed with green line issues showing up.

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Beware Samsung Galaxy S23 Users – The dreaded Samsung Green Line is Back

OneUI 8.5 was announced back in February 2026, and by mid-May 2026, as promised, Samsung started rolling out the update to the Galaxy S23 series.

After the rollout for a few days, there were no issues reported, but after a month, the number of users raising concerns increased to a huge extent!

Pointing towards the OneUI 8.5 update, Galaxy S23 owners claim that their mobile phone is getting overheated for no reason.

Many users even shared about an incident where they had to put their phone on an ice tray to keep it cool.

The green line issue is caused by a hardware failure and is not associated with the software update.