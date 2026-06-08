Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Leak: Adopts Premium S26 Design

After launching the Galaxy S26 series in January, Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next flagship, where we will get to see the much-anticipated affordable flagship, the Galaxy S26 FE. Ahead of the official launch, we have got you covered with new, fresh leaks and revealed photos, giving you the first sneak peek into how the Samsung Galaxy S26 Design looks. The affordable flagship’s design is completely inspired by its flagship Galaxy S26 model phones and is also expected to get some really good specification bump over its predecessor model. Here is everything you need to know.

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Key Highlights Korean-based giant Samsung's upcoming affordable flagship, the Galaxy S26 FE, has surfaced online.

The phone is set to be powered by the latest Exynos 2500 SoC.

The design for the Galaxy S26 FE is inspired from the Galaxy S26 Models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Get A Design Revamp – Inspired By Galaxy S26 Series

The first look was tipped through a listing done via WPC (Wireless Power Consortium), where this flagship was registered under the model number SM-S741. The phone’s design takes inspiration from the existing Galaxy S26 series and the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7, where the camera module on the rear end is raised towards the top left within an island-like design. Over and above, the image also reveals the color variant, giving hints of a light black tone.

Also Read: Samsung Officially Brings Refurbished Phones with Warranty to India

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE – Expected Specification and Features

As far as the specs and features are concerned, the upcoming affordable flagship is set to get a slight upgrade over its predecessor model , the Galaxy S25 FE. Talking more about the specs and features, the phone will be getting an aluminium frame (similar to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models), with a 6.7-inch Dynamix AMOLED display, protected with Gorilla Glass. Just like the Galaxy S25 FE, the next generation model will be powered by Samsung’s developed Exynos chipset only.

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