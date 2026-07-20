iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature an Upgraded Camera Sensor with Variable Aperture

Apple is soon going to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models in India and globally. The new iPhones from the company will be what tech enthusiasts will be waiting for globally. One of the key reasons why people love iPhones is their camera. The iPhone 17 Pro featured an upgraded camera setup over the previous generation. In the iPhone 18 Pro models, this will not be the case entirely. While people will get to see an upgraded camera, it will not be the entire setup, but just the main sensor.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro to See an Upgrade in Main Camera Sensor

Apple is upgrading the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models main or primary camera sensor. There are three camera sensors in the phone. Apple is upgraded the main sensor to Sony IMX905. The pixel size of the sensor stays the same at 1.22μm, but the new feature for this sensor will be the variable aperture. This is something which has not come to iPhones as of yet.

For the non-tech people, variable aperture means the camera would be able to physically adjust the light coming into the sensor for better depth control, and exposure settings. This would allow the iPhone to capture better images without the software needing to work heavily and edit the photo.

The other sensors are expected to be the same as the iPhone 17 Pro models. This data was taken from the leak that took place because of the hacking of Tata Electronics database. Tata Electronics is a contract manufacturer and assembler of iPhones for Apple in India. Apple has taken note of the situation and this could actually sour the relationships between the two companies, hitting a possible snag for Apple in local production in India. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates around the development.