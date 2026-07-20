Bharti Airtel Never Blocked Customers From Using 5G Mobile Hotspots

A rumour suggesting that Airtel had blocked hotspot usage under its Unlimited 5G Data offer recently created confusion on social media. The claim, however, did not reflect customers’ actual experience, as the feature remained available for connecting laptops, tablets and other personal devices.

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Key Highlights Airtel customers continued using mobile hotspots under the Unlimited 5G Data offer.

The rumour originated from the interpretation of an earlier clause in Airtel’s terms.

No technical testing established that Airtel had blocked hotspot functionality.

Airtel later removed the hotspot-related clause from the offer’s terms.

The controversy was driven by online claims rather than actual customer experience.

An Earlier Clause Triggered the Controversy

The discussion began after an earlier clause from Airtel’s terms and conditions resurfaced online. Some users interpreted the wording as evidence that the operator had banned hotspot usage under the offer.

When Airtel introduced Unlimited 5G Data in 2023, its terms included a condition concerning the use of the benefit through mobile hotspots. The clause appears to have been aimed at preventing commercial misuse of the offer rather than stopping customers from connecting their own devices.

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This distinction was largely overlooked as screenshots of the terms circulated online. A contractual condition was presented as evidence of an active technical restriction, although no such block was demonstrated.

Claims Were Not Supported by Testing

The controversy gained attention without adequate practical verification. A basic test using an eligible Airtel plan and compatible 5G smartphone would have shown whether hotspot functionality was restricted.

TelecomTalk used Airtel’s mobile hotspot across different locations, including during travel and at airports. The connection worked with personal devices without encountering the alleged restriction.