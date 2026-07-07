India’s 5G Networks Slowing Down AI Workloads

5G networks in India are growing fast. The network has spread throughout the country with the likes of Jio and Airtel leading the charge. Vodafone Idea has also joined the race and is deploying 5G rapidly. India ranks 9th in the global median 5G download speeds. However, Ookla has just revealed something interesting. Ookla has said that India’s 5G networks are slowing down the 5G workloads for the users. If you are connected to a fiber network, the experience might be different. However, with 5G, the case is different on average. Here’s what you need to understand as a consumer.

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Ookla Says 5G Networks has Slow Upload Speeds Along with Multi-Server Latency

The network testing firm’s data has revealed that the 5G networks in India have very slow upload speeds. Along with that, the multi-server latency adds to the problems. The server latency is an important metric to measure while determining how good the 5G network experience is. If the server is latency is slow, the real-time responsiveness is slow. For India, under normal circumstances, the 5G multi-server latency stands at 51.6ms. This should be under 50ms to ensure real time responses from the LLMs and agentic AI (artificial intelligence).

The LLMs today are generating a lot of traffic from mobiles, which is mostly text based. It generatse a two-phase traffic pattern. The prompt that the user provides travels upstream to a cloud inference server. The response then streams back token by token in irregular bursts determined by server-side compute load.

India is an important market for the AI (artificial intelligence) companies. The youth in the country is ready to spend money in building applications and scaling them with the use of AI. Along with that, a lot of enterprises today are incorporating AI into their workloads and letting employees use the credits to be more productive.