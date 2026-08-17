Reliance Jio Relaunches Jio Prime for Rs 300 to Protect Against Future Tariff Hike

Reliance Jio has relaunched Jio Prime, a membership for Jio customers, but this time with a different focus. Jio Prime has been reintroduced to protect people from tariff hikes. Any price change that may happen in the near future will help Jio in improving its average revenue per user (ARPU). However, it will mean that customers have to shell out more money to keep using mobile services. Jio Prime will offer protection against the tariff hikes to the customers. This is a industry first initiative that Jio will be offering to its customers. Take a look at the benefits below.

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Jio Prime Comes Back for Rs 300: All the Benefits

Reliance Jio will charge Rs 300 as a one time charge from its mobile SIM owners (any SIM, prepaid or postpaid), and these users will get a one year membership of Jio Prime. With Jio Prime, users will get a price certainty for future. The Jio Prime membership will be valid for a period of one year from the date of the purchase. This means that for one year, the price will not move for the consumers. They will continue to get the recharges at the same price for just Rs 300. It saves the consumers from overpaying, and also locks in the customer on the Jio network for long-term, creating a win-win scenario for both the company and the consumers.

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Along with this, there are additional validity. Users will get Rs 300 cashback voucher on a new JioHome or JioPC connection. A Rs 300 cashback voucher will also be offered for adding a new Jio SIM connection for friends or family. Further, Jio Prime users will get early access to new Jio products, services, and trials.