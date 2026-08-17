Reliance Jio Value Plans Offering Affordable Options for Prepaid Services in August 2026

India’s leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio, offers a range of affordable prepaid plans for users who don’t need heavy data or cannot afford higher-value daily data plans. These plans allow users to stay connected with mobile services, including incoming and outgoing calls, unlimited voice calls, SMS, and, in some cases, bundled data. They help users stay digitally connected through incoming calls, SMS, OTPs, activate financial services, and more, depending on the benefits included with the plan.

If you are looking for such plans from Jio, this article documents the telco’s affordable prepaid plans, their key benefits, validity, effective per-day cost, and OTT benefits, if any, as of this writing.

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, 4G Feature Phone Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls; 0.5 GB/day data (14GB total), with unlimited data at 64 kbps after the high-speed data quota is exhausted; and 300 SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioSaavn and JioTV subscriptions included.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.39

2. Jio Rs 189 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 2GB total high-speed data (with unlimited data at 64 Kbps post high-speed quota exhaustion), along with a total of 300 SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions included.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.75

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3. Jio Rs 196 Plan

Plan Type: ICR Plan, ICR Plans – BSNL, Jio – BSNL ICR Plan

Core Benefits: 2GB ICR data, 1000 mins ICR voice, and 1000 ICR SMS. Note: ICR Recharge will work after latching onto the BSNL Network; the BSNL ICR plan is currently applicable only to Jio MP and CG customers.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: None Available.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.00

4. Jio Rs 234 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, 4G Feature Phone Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 0.5 GB/day data (28GB total) with unlimited data at 64 Kbps post high-speed quota exhaustion, along with 300 SMS/28 days.

Validity: 56 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioSaavn and JioTV subscriptions included.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.18

5. Jio Rs 355 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Jio Freedom Plan, Bulk Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 25GB total high-speed data (post which unlimited at 64 Kbps), and 100 SMS/Day.

Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits:

1. Jio Special Offer benefits include a JioHotstar Mobile subscription (requires logging in with the same Jio Number, and JioHotstar requires recharging with an eligible plan within 48 hours of current plan expiry) and JioAICloud Free 50 GB storage

2. Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana and more (requires continuously being active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above throughout the offer period); and

3. JioTV subscription

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.83

6. Jio Rs 365 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Affordable Pack

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 25GB high-speed data (with unlimited data at 64 Kbps post high-speed quota exhaustion), and 100 SMS/day. Talktime of Rs 7.47 included.

Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud (Free 50 GB storage) subscriptions included, plus JioHotstar Mobile subscription. Includes a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 with 5000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more (subject to terms and conditions such as continuous active recharge on an eligible unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.17

Note: This is a bulk data plan that has been included for reference. You can opt for the 2GB/day and Unlimited 5G plan, which costs Rs 349 and is cheaper than this bulk data plan.

7. Jio Rs 369 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, 4G Feature Phone Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 0.5 GB/day data (42GB total) with unlimited data at 64 Kbps post high-speed quota exhaustion, along with 300 SMS/28 Days.

Validity: 84 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioSaavn and JioTV subscriptions included.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.40

8. Jio Rs 396 Plan

Plan Type: ICR Plan, ICR Plans – BSNL, Jio – BSNL ICR Plan

Core Benefits: 10GB ICR data, 1000 mins ICR voice, and 1000 ICR SMS. Note: ICR Recharge will work after latching onto the BSNL Network; the BSNL ICR plan is currently applicable only to Jio MP and CG customers.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: None Available.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.14

9. Jio Rs 448 Plan

Plan Type: Voice Only Plan, Voice and SMS Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 1000 SMS total. No data included.

Validity: 84 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions included.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.33

10. Jio Rs 1234 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, 4G Feature Phone Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 0.5 GB/day data (168GB total) with unlimited data at 64 Kbps post high-speed quota exhaustion, along with 300 SMS/28 days.

Validity: 336 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioSaavn and JioTV subscriptions included.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.67

11. Jio Rs 1748 Plan

Plan Type: Voice Only Plan, Voice and SMS Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 3600 SMS total. No data included.

Validity: 336 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions included.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.20

Note: According to the company, 4G feature phone are the devices with physical keypad that are compatible with the 4G LTE-VoLTE services offered by Jio.

Conclusion

Overall, Reliance Jio is offering around 11 prepaid plans, including 4G Feature Phone Plans and Voice and SMS Plans, with varying validity periods and core telecom benefits. Those who can’t afford higher-value daily data plans can recharge with these plans and continue using mobile services for essential needs. Which of the above plans would you pick for your next recharge? Let us know by tagging @TelecomTalk on X.

If you are a customer of India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), we have covered similar plans from the operator as well. Do check them out using the link below.

Also in the Affordable Plan 2026 Series:

Vi Combo Plans: Vodafone Idea Combo Validity Plans in August 2026: Full List and Benefits

Vi 1GB Daily Data Plans: Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With 1GB Daily Data in August 2026 Detailed

Jio 1.5GB Daily Data Plans: Reliance Jio 1.5GB Per Day Plans in August 2026: Check All Recharge Options and Benefits