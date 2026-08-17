Reliance Jio Value Plans Offering Affordable Options for Prepaid Services in August 2026

India’s leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio, offers a range of affordable prepaid plans for users who don’t need heavy data or cannot afford higher-value daily data plans. These plans allow users to stay connected with mobile services, including incoming and outgoing calls, unlimited voice calls, SMS, and, in some cases, bundled data. They help users stay digitally connected through incoming calls, SMS, OTPs, activate financial services, and more, depending on the benefits included with the plan.

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Key Highlights

  • Plans start at Rs 123: Jio has multiple lower-priced prepaid options for users who need essential voice, SMS and limited data services.
  • Voice-only options available: The Rs 448 and Rs 1,748 plans are designed for customers who primarily need calling and SMS and do not require mobile data.
  • Long-validity plans: The Rs 1,234 and Rs 1,748 plans offer 336 days of validity, making them suitable for users looking to reduce the frequency of recharges.
  • Feature phone options: Jio offers dedicated 4G feature phone plans such as the Rs 123, Rs 234, Rs 369 and Rs 1,234 plans, with 0.5GB daily data and unlimited voice calling.

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If you are looking for such plans from Jio, this article documents the telco’s affordable prepaid plans, their key benefits, validity, effective per-day cost, and OTT benefits, if any, as of this writing.

Reliance Jio Affordable Prepaid Plans

1. Jio Rs 123 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, 4G Feature Phone Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls; 0.5 GB/day data (14GB total), with unlimited data at 64 kbps after the high-speed data quota is exhausted; and 300 SMS.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioSaavn and JioTV subscriptions included.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.39