Reliance Jio Adds Most Wireless Users in August 2026: TRAI

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, added the higher number of users in August 2026. Jio added about close to 2.4 million wireless users in August 2026. Airtel also added 2.1 million users at the same time. Vodafone Idea during August added 0.50 million users. Even BSNL added about 0.49 million users at the same time. So basically, all the four telecom operators have added new users.

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The total wireless subscribers added by the industry during August 2026 was 5.50 million. The data was shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on its monthly telecom performance report.

Reliance Jio Market Share in Wireless Segment

In the wireless mobile subscribers market share, Jio leads with a 39.31% share. Airtel is a close second at 38.01% market share. Vodafone Idea (Vi) is on the third rank with a 15.43% and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) had a market share of 7.24%.

Jio has been the leading player in the wireless segment for many years now. Airtel has closed the gap fast in the recent quarters. Airtel, however, has a better average revenue per user (ARPU). Airtel’s ARPU is industry leading. Even though Jio has more subscribers, Airtel is earning more out of each of its customers.

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When it comes to absolute numbers, Jio has surpassed the figure of 500 million. Airtel is yet to do that for the Indian market. Consolidated figures of Airtel show that even it is close to 500 million users point, but Airtel’s figures account for the global business. Reliance Jio is not only the largest wireless segment player, it is also the largest player in the wireless segment. The TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) report suggests that Jio had a market share of 32.98 in the wireline segment. Airtel was the second here as well, with a market share of 25.35%. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the upcoming developments in the telecom space.