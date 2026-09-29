Vivo V80 5G India Price Leak Before Launch: Should You Wait?

Vivo India is gearing up to launch its next camera flagship with premium specs, and we have new inside information on the specifications. While pricing details remain under wraps, leaks suggest three memory options starting at 128GB, with the top model offering 512GB. The RAM remains the same across all three models. Besides specifications, new information about the India price leaked ahead of the Vivo V80 5G launch. Let’s take a look at what to expect.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Vivo is gearing up to launch its next V80 5G phone in India on October 6, 2026, and ahead of the launch, we have new insider information on the specifications and features, along with the speculated India price.
Leaks suggest the Vivo V80 5G will come in three memory configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage, and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.
The V80 5G phone’s base variant is speculated to start at Rs 63,000, while the mid-variant will be priced at Rs 70,000, and the top-end model at Rs 80,000.
The V80 5G will feature a compact design with a triple camera, a standard flash, and circular ring lights housed in a rectangular module. So far, live images show the Vivo V80 in Bronze, Horizon Blue and Orange variants with a premium matte finish on the rear.
On the front, a single punch-hole selfie shooter sits on a flat screen.
Leaks suggest the phone will have a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat OLED screen with a 144Hz peak refresh rate.
Processor
An alleged live image of the processor details suggests the Vivo V80 5G will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, launched in May 2025. The phone is built on a 4nm architecture with 8 cores.
The chipset scores a solid 132996 points on AnTuTu 11, while Geekbench 6 reports 1270 points for single-core and 4106 for multi-core performance.
The Vivo V80 will get a major camera upgrade, as the Chinese phone maker has partnered with camera giant ZEISS to build its camera setup. Leaks suggest that the V80 5G will get a main 50MP Sony LYTIA 700W sensor with OIS support, with the power of ZEISS on the software side to help you take even better photos, while the ultra-wide sensor is a ZEISS-provided ultra-wide sensor
The third sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor, which supports ZEISS Night Telephoto with 3x optical zoom and 100x zoom; on the front, you get a 50MP ZEISS selfie shooter with autofocus.
RAM, Storage and Battery
For memory and storage, the Vivo V80 5G will come in three variants, with all models featuring 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In contrast, leaks suggest the phone will offer 128 GB storage, with 256GB for the mid-range variant and a 512GB option for the top-end variant, all using UFS 4.1 storage.
On the battery front, the new Vivo V80 5G will feature a larger 7,200mAh battery and faster 90W wired charging.
Software
On the software side, leaked “About Phone” details say the phone will run the latest OriginOS 7, based on Android 17, and include many onboard AI features. In partnership with ZEISS, the Vivo V80 will get a completely new camera.
As per the sources, the new Vivo V80 5G phone will be getting three memory configurations, where the base variant will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the mid-variant will get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and the top-end model will be getting 8GB RAM with 512GB of storage.
The base variant with 128GB storage is speculated to be priced at Rs 63,000, the mid-variant with 256GB storage at Rs 70,000, and the top-end model with 512GB storage at Rs 80,000.
At this price, the Vivo V80 will compete with other smartphone makers’ offerings, such as Oppo’s Reno lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE models, and even the OnePlus 15 in India.
The Vivo V80 5G phone will launch alongside Vivo’s S series phone, the Vivo S2 FE 5G, in India.