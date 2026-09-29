Vivo V80 5G India Price Leak Before Launch: Should You Wait?

Vivo India is gearing up to launch its next camera flagship with premium specs, and we have new inside information on the specifications. While pricing details remain under wraps, leaks suggest three memory options starting at 128GB, with the top model offering 512GB. The RAM remains the same across all three models. Besides specifications, new information about the India price leaked ahead of the Vivo V80 5G launch. Let’s take a look at what to expect.

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Key Highlights Vivo is gearing up to launch its next V80 5G phone in India on October 6, 2026, and ahead of the launch, we have new insider information on the specifications and features, along with the speculated India price.

Leaks suggest the Vivo V80 5G will come in three memory configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage, and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The V80 5G phone’s base variant is speculated to start at Rs 63,000, while the mid-variant will be priced at Rs 70,000, and the top-end model at Rs 80,000.

Vivo V80 5G – To Major Specification Upgrade: What to Expect?

Vivo launched the V80 in China before its debut in India. With recent certification, reports claim the Indian variant will offer solid hardware specs.

Also Read: Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Date Tipped

Design

The V80 5G will feature a compact design with a triple camera, a standard flash, and circular ring lights housed in a rectangular module. So far, live images show the Vivo V80 in Bronze, Horizon Blue and Orange variants with a premium matte finish on the rear.