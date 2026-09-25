Vivo S2 FE 5G Launch Date Confirmed

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, will soon launch the Vivo S2 FE 5G very soon in India. The device was being speculated to launch for the last few days in the country. Vivo S2 FE 5G’s India launch date has now been confirmed officially by the brand. It will be sold through an e-commerce platform in the country. The device hsa been teased in a green colour. The renders of the device have already surfaced online. Let us take a look at the details which are confirmed by the brand.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Vivo S2 FE 5G India Launch Details

Vivo S2 FE 5G is confirmed to launch in India in the second week of October 2026. The exact date of the launch is October 6, 2026. The launch will take place alongside the Vivo V80 5G in India. The Vivo S2 FE 5G will be sold in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Vivo S2 FE 5G will join the S series, which includes the Vivo S1 and Vivo S2. The S2 was launched just a few weeks back. Vivo had launched the Vivo S1 in 2019.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Since the launch is nearby, Vivo S2 FE 5G details have been surfacing online. One of the details which has surfaced online is the price of the device. The price has been surfacing online and it is with a box price of Rs 39,999, for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, the actual price could be much lower than this. Phone companies rarely sell their devices at the box price. Vivo S2 FE 5G renders have also leaked which showcase a flat frame and a dual camera setup at the rear. The power button and the volume rockers appear on the right side of the phone. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom updates.