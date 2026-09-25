iPhone Duo will be Available in India from this Date

Apple has launched the iPhone Duo in India. The iPhone Duo was announced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro. But the foldable from Apple is not yet available for the users to purchase. You can pre-order it in the coming days, but you won’t get it for some time right now. The pre-orders for the iPhone Duo will start in India from October 16, 2026. This is the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever made. The base iPhone comes with 256GB of internal storage. There are four variants up to 2TB of storage. Let us take a look at the price and other details.

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iPhone Duo Price in India

iPhone Duo has launched in India for a base 256GB internal storage for Rs 2,99,900. Then there are three more variants including the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB priced at Rs 3,24,900, Rs 3,74,900, and Rs 4,49,900. The prices include taxes. The iPhone Duo has launched in two colours – Black and White. It is super thin, and there are bank offers from Axis Bank, American Express, and ICICI Bank.

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The iPhone Duo will be available next month for pre-orders, from October 16, 2026. From October 23, 2026, the device will be available in the open market for the users to purchase and try it out. You can trade your older iPhone to get a discount on the new purchase of the iPhone Duo. The iPhone Duo has two camera sensors, but none of those is a telephoto sensor. The charging cable is included in the purchase, but it does not bundle the charging brick.