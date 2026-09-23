TRAI Mandates Shorter-Validity Voice and SMS STVs to Give Low-Income Consumers More Options

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday released the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulation, 2026, aimed at expanding affordable recharge options for consumers who use telecom services primarily for voice calls and SMS.

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Reference: TRAI Proposes Mandatory Cheaper Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Users

TRAI Introduces New Voice-and-SMS-Only Recharge Rules

The amendment follows TRAI’s consultation on the draft regulations issued on April 7, 2026. The regulator had observed that the availability of Voice-and-SMS-only Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) remained limited, with most such vouchers offering longer validity periods. This, it said, restricted affordable short-duration options, particularly for low-income consumers.

“Since the implementation of TCPR (Twelfth Amendment), 2024, the Authority observed the limitation in the availability of Voice-and-SMS-only Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) being offered by telecom service providers, where only a limited number of such STVs, concentrated on longer validities were being offered and making low-income consumers deprived of affordable shorter duration choices,” TRAI, under the Ministry of Communications, said in an official statement on September 22, 2026.

TRAI said it received 1,132 responses from stakeholders on the draft amendment and subsequently held an Open House Discussion on June 15, 2026. After considering the stakeholder submissions and conducting its own analysis, the regulator finalised the amended regulations.

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Regulator Seeks More Affordable Short-Duration STVs

Under the new framework, telecom service providers will be required to offer Voice-and-SMS-only STVs, with an appropriate reduction in tariff, corresponding to each validity period of 30 days or less for existing Voice, SMS and data STVs.