Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Leaks: Can It Beat the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

Xiaomi’s new flagship models, the Xiaomi 18 series, include the Xiaomi 18 and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max 5G. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will launch first in China on September 23, 2026. Ahead of the launch, we have new specification details, especially for the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. Leaks suggest the phone will have a larger 8,500mAh battery and Qualcomm’s new 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. Alongside the new chipset, Xiaomi is also challenging Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy display with its own new Privacy display. The leaked specifications suggest that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will compete with the recently launched Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max, which was released just two weeks ago.

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Key Highlights Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models will launch on September 23, 2026.

Leaks suggest that after the September 23 launch in China, the Xiaomi 18 Pro models will launch soon in India.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

Also Read: Xiaomi Launches 3 New Power Banks in India

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications Detailed Leaked – Will it Compete with Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max?

Based on leaks, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max phone, set to launch on September 23, 2026, in China, will mark a major display breakthrough with a new TCL M11 Super Pixel Real RGB OLED Flat screen on the front. It will come with Privacy Display technology.

This is the first-ever non-Samsung display a smartphone maker is using with the Privacy Display feature.