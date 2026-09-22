Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Leaks: Can It Beat the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

Xiaomi’s new flagship models, the Xiaomi 18 series, include the Xiaomi 18 and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max 5G. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will launch first in China on September 23, 2026. Ahead of the launch, we have new specification details, especially for the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. Leaks suggest the phone will have a larger 8,500mAh battery and Qualcomm’s new 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. Alongside the new chipset, Xiaomi is also challenging Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy display with its own new Privacy display. The leaked specifications suggest that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will compete with the recently launched Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max, which was released just two weeks ago.
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Key Highlights
Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models will launch on September 23, 2026.
Leaks suggest that after the September 23 launch in China, the Xiaomi 18 Pro models will launch soon in India.
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications Detailed Leaked – Will it Compete with Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max?
Based on leaks, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max phone, set to launch on September 23, 2026, in China, will mark a major display breakthrough with a new TCL M11 Super Pixel Real RGB OLED Flat screen on the front. It will come with Privacy Display technology.
This is the first-ever non-Samsung display a smartphone maker is using with the Privacy Display feature.
Also, reports suggest the phone will have narrower 0.99mm bezels, making it an almost full-screen display on the front.
Alongside the flagship display, you will get a versatile rear display. According to reports, the phone will let you create AI-powered apps to perform specific tasks that appear on the rear display.
For example, you can build an app to remind you to drink water.
To support this level of processing, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, launching today at Qualcomm’s Summit event.
For the camera, the smartphone will feature a Leica Dual 200MP main sensor, a 50MP Ultrea wide-angle sensor, and a 200MP OIS periscope sensor.
The Xiaomi 18 Pro will have IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max also offers solid specs, including the latest 2nm-based Apple A20 Pro chipset and a triple 48MP camera system with a variable-aperture lens.
However, due to memory price shortages, the iPhone 18 Pro Max launched at a higher price. If Xiaomi manages to undercut the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s price with the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, the phone could see huge demand after launch.
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max might see a slight price hike. Last year, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max launched at CNY 4,999, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is speculated to be priced at around CNY 5,999, or about Rs 90,000 in India.
Image Credits: smasithick, IceUniverse
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FAQs
When will the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max launch?
The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is scheduled to launch in China on September 23, 2026.
What chipset will power the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max?
The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.
Will the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max launch in India?
The China launch is confirmed for September 23, 2026, while India availability and pricing should be confirmed separately by Xiaomi.
How does the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max compare with the iPhone 18 Pro Max?
The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is expected to compete with Apple's latest flagship, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, an 8,500mAh battery, Privacy Display, and high-resolution Leica cameras. The iPhone 18 Pro Max uses Apple's A20 Pro chipset and a triple-camera system with a variable-aperture lens.
Is the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max water-resistant?
Reports suggest the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.