Xiaomi Launches 3 New Power Banks in India

Xiaomi has launched three new power banks in India. These three are Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000, Magnetic Power Bank 10000, and the Power Bank 20000 165W. From the names itself you can understand that all three power banks are geared to cater different segment and needs of customers. There is an ultra-thin power bank, which is perfect to carry arround, especially if your phone supports magnetic wireless charging. However, it does not support fast charging and does not have a lot of capacity. Regardless, the design is immaculate. Then there are two more power banks, and they feature more capacity, but are bulkier, and are scuitable for users who want higher capacity and faster-charging speeds. Let us take a look at the price of these new power banks from Xiaomi.

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Xiaomi New Power Banks Price in India

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 has launched in India for Rs 5,599 under an offer. It will be available from September 11, 2026. Then there is the Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W which is priced at Rs 4,999 under offer, and will also be available from September 11, 2026. Lastly, there is the Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W priced at Rs 3,699 under the offer. It will be available from September 15, 2026. All three power banks will be sold through e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Amazon.in, and the official website of Xiaomi along with the offline retail stores.

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The fastest charging is supported by the Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 which also features 20000mAh capacity. The charging speed supported by this power bank is 165W. Then there is the Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000, which also has a decent capacity, and supports 145W fast-charging. The reason why the UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank is the most expensive here is the technology and the innovation. It is just out and out a premium product which will let users carry power in their pockets, or even their wallets. The company has launched these poweer banks in India now and if you are interested, just check them out on the official website of Xioami India.