OnePlus 16 Launch Date Confirmed: Features to Know

OnePlus 16, the next flagship from OnePlus, is going to launch soon in China. The launch date of the OnePlus 16 5G is now confirmed by the brand. OnePlus China president, Li Jie Louis confirmed that the launch of the OnePlus 16 5G in October 2026. The announcement was made by the brand at the OnePlus Gaming Conference 2026. OnePlus has already talked about the gaming technologies about this device before, but it has emphasised on these features even more recently. Let us take a look at the confirmed details.

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OnePlus 16 Launch Date and Other Details

OnePlus 16 5G will launch on October 12, 2026. This will be one of the most complete devices that OnePlus has likely launched. It will run on ColorOS 17 based on Android 17 out of the box. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. This is the most powerful chip Qualcomm has ever built, and it is made on top of the 2nm process.

The OnePlus 16 will bring a new generation Fengchi Gaming Kernel, which OnePlus says can coordinate hardware resources across the device for the first time. OnePlus 16 will be able to support 185fps gaming for extended periods. There is a new self-developed three-chip esports system. It will be able to handle stuff such as touch response, networking, and display related processing, with OnePlus claiming improvements in connectiion stability, visual clarity, and touch responsiveness.

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OnePlus has confirmed gaming titles such as Arena Breakout, Peace Elite, Nizhan: Future, and Naruto Mobile will be able to run on 185fps on the OnePlus 16 for extended periods. OnePlus 16 is also going to feature a 200MP main camera sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor. Of course, there will also be an ultra-wide-angle sensor on the phone. Since the launch is so close, OnePlus would likely reveal more details around the device.