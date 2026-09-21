OnePlus 16 India Launch and Specs Details: Will It Skip India?

OnePlus’s upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 16, has new leaks online, but they don’t confirm the specifications or features. Amid the recent memory shortage crisis, smartphone makers like Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and even Samsung and Apple have had to announce price hikes across their lineups. In contrast, some, like CMF, have had to cancel the launch of their next CMD Phone 3 Pro. These contrasting rumours raise eyebrows about the OnePlus 16 and whether OnePlus might cancel or skip its launch in India this year, possibly replacing it with the OnePlus 16R launch. Here is what we know so far.

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Key Highlights OnePlus 16 new leaks surface online, hinting at an official launch soon.

OnePlus 16 will likely be skipped in India, and rumours suggest the OnePlus 16R will replace it.

OnePlus 16’s launch will probably be set after the first week of 2026.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 Leaks Reveal Key Specs, Camera, Battery Details

OnePlus 16 Specs Leaked: Is India Launch Being Skipped?

According to recent leaks, the OnePlus 16 will carry the “Never Settle” slogan and top-tier hardware specs.

The leaked design shows some inspiration from Oppo’s Find X10 models, which are said to launch next week.

On the hardware side, leaks suggest the phone will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 16 will run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, competing with Apple’s A20 and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600.

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On the camera front, the OnePlus 16 will be the first phone with a 200MP main camera sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor, and a 50MP selfie shooter.