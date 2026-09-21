Apple iPhone 18 Pro Gets Camera Upgrade – Settings Explained

Apple officially launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with a major camera upgrade and a new Apple Camera Settings App.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro is priced at Rs 1,64,900, while the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900.
Croma is selling the new Apple iPhone 18 Pro models with huge discounts through credit card and exchange offers. You can get the iPhone 18 Pro for as low as Rs 1,24,900 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max for Rs 1,39,900.
Highlights
Apple officially launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with a major camera upgrade and a new Apple Camera Settings App.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro is priced at Rs 1,64,900, while the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900.
Croma is selling the new Apple iPhone 18 Pro models with huge discounts through credit card and exchange offers. You can get the iPhone 18 Pro for as low as Rs 1,24,900 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max for Rs 1,39,900.
Apple just launched its new iPhone 18 Pro models globally at higher prices. With solid hardware upgrades, especially in the camera department, and iOS 27 software updates, the iPhone 18 Pro is a strong phone for the price. If you’re thinking of buying the new iPhone 18 Pro, we’ve got you covered with the new camera settings in the iOS 27 update. Do check it out.
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Key Highlights
Here is a detailed overview of the camera settings for the new Apple iPhone 18 Pro.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro offers new camera upgrades, including a variable aperture switch, AI integration, and a 24MP switch from 12MP to 48MP sensors.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro is already on sale in India starting at Rs 1,64,900, while the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Camera Settings: Features You Should Know
The iPhone 18 Pro’s camera gets a new addition with rear hardware upgrades, including a variable aperture, and Apple has added new features to the native Apple Camera app in the iOS 27 update for the iPhone 18 Pro 5 G.
1. Variable Aperture Switch
Apple iPhone 18 Pro models use a 48MP main fusion camera sensor with 6 blades covering the rear main sensor. According to confirmation, the iPhone 18 Pro models support 4 aperture settings that you can toggle manually in the Camera app. You can switch between ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8, and ƒ/4.0.
It’s not only on the iPhone 18 Pro; you can also do the same on the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro.
You can switch between the 24MP and 48MP shooters. The 48MP shots usually use software to stitch pixels together to create a higher-resolution image.
At the same time, the 24MP photo is the raw photo with more detail, making it easier for editors to edit and create an impressive final photo.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro models are already available for sale in India. Beyond a major camera upgrade, you also get the power of the new A20 Pro chipset: a new 2nm-based chipset with 8 cores total, a 7-core GPU, Neural Accelerators, and a Dual-Core Neural Engine.
With this smartphone, you also get a slightly larger camera, and Apple promises up to 23 hours of battery life with typical use and 34 hours for video playback.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro is on sale at a good price at Croma, where you can get the base iPhone 18 Pro for Rs 1,24,900, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max for as low as Rs 1,39,900. You can avail this discount with exchange and credit card discounts.