Apple iPhone 18 Pro Gets Camera Upgrade – Settings Explained

Apple just launched its new iPhone 18 Pro models globally at higher prices. With solid hardware upgrades, especially in the camera department, and iOS 27 software updates, the iPhone 18 Pro is a strong phone for the price. If you’re thinking of buying the new iPhone 18 Pro, we’ve got you covered with the new camera settings in the iOS 27 update. Do check it out.

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Key Highlights Here is a detailed overview of the camera settings for the new Apple iPhone 18 Pro.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro offers new camera upgrades, including a variable aperture switch, AI integration, and a 24MP switch from 12MP to 48MP sensors.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro is already on sale in India starting at Rs 1,64,900, while the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900.

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Camera Settings: Features You Should Know

The iPhone 18 Pro’s camera gets a new addition with rear hardware upgrades, including a variable aperture, and Apple has added new features to the native Apple Camera app in the iOS 27 update for the iPhone 18 Pro 5 G.

1. Variable Aperture Switch

Apple iPhone 18 Pro models use a 48MP main fusion camera sensor with 6 blades covering the rear main sensor. According to confirmation, the iPhone 18 Pro models support 4 aperture settings that you can toggle manually in the Camera app. You can switch between ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8, and ƒ/4.0.

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