Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: 3 Things to Know Before You Buy
Are you unsure whether to upgrade to the new Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max? Here are the 3 major things you should know before you go ahead and upgrade to a new iPhone 18 Pro Max in 2026 - Here is all we know:
Apple’s all-new iPhone 18 Pro models, including the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, are now on sale. Right after its launch, the new iPhone 18 Pro is seeing huge demand in global markets, including India, though reactions have been mixed. Many pointed to the higher pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro models despite only moderate spec upgrades. On the other hand, many Apple fans appreciated Apple’s major upgrades: a variable-aperture lens, a larger camera, and new color options like Burgundy.
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Key Highlights
Apple officially launched the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and sales have started.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900, and through Croma you can get it for as low as Rs 1,39,900.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max features 3 major upgrades and reasons to consider upgrading.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: 5 Things to Know Before You Buy
Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro Max gets a major upgrade over the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but you’ll pay more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s launch price. In contrast, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,79,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro launched at Rs 1,49,900.
But is it worth upgrading to the new iPhone 18 Pro now? Here are 5 things to know before you buy the new iPhone 18 Pro 5G.
1. You Pay More, But Get Upgraded Cameras with a Variable Aperture Lens
While Apple’s previous iPhone flagship offered solid camera specs, the iPhone 17 models feature all-48MP fusion sensors, and the iPhone 18 Pro takes a step further with its “Variable aperture lens.”
You can shoot photos and videos with different aperture settings using its physical 6-blade variable aperture, ranging from ƒ/1.48 to ƒ/4.0, with stops at ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8, and ƒ/4.0. This gives you control over how much light hits the image sensor.
2. Upgraded Connectivity with Apple C2 Modem and N2 Wireless Chip
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro phone also gets an upgraded chipset with the new Apple C2 modem, an in-house 5G chipset that replaces Qualcomm’s.
According to reports, the new C2 chipset supports both sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G frequency bands, which the previous-generation C1 chipset did not support, making it a major upgrade that should deliver improved connectivity.
Alongside the C2 modem, which upgrades cellular connectivity, Apple added the N2 wireless chipset, which improves the reliability of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirDrop, and Personal Hotspot.’
3. Improved Performance and Efficiency with Apple A20 Pro Chipset
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro features a new A20 Pro chipset, a 2nm chip that offers better efficiency than the A19 Pro chipset, which uses a 3nm process.
Apple reduced the size of its A20 Pro chipset while improving its GPU with Neural Accelerators.
The A20 Pro chipset has a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores from Apple’s M-series and 4 efficiency cores.
It also includes an upgraded 7-core GPU with Neural Accelerators and a dual 16-core Neural Engine. Last year’s A19 Pro had a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine.
Here are some major upgrades to the new Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G. We recommend this upgrade for users with an older iPhone model because you can take advantage of a huge exchange bonus and discounts, making it a great time to upgrade.
Right now, Apple is selling the new iPhone 18 Pro Max at a huge discount through Croma, with both credit card discounts and exchange value, and you can get it for as low as Rs 1,39,900.
Image Credits: Mau_Albornoz
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FAQs
What is the price of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max in India?
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,79,900 in India.
What are the major upgrades in the iPhone 18 Pro Max?
The major upgrades on the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max include a variable-aperture camera, an Apple C2 modem, an N2 wireless chipset, and the new A20 Pro chipset.
Is the iPhone 18 Pro Max more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max?
Yes. The iPhone 18 Pro Max has a higher launch price than the previous-generation model.
What chipset powers the iPhone 18 Pro Max?
The iPhone 18 Pro Max runs on Apple's A20 Pro chipset, built on a 2nm process.
Should you upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro Max?
Users with older iPhone models may notice clearer benefits from the camera, connectivity, and performance upgrades. iPhone 17 Pro Max users should compare the new features and pricing before upgrading.