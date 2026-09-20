Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: 3 Things to Know Before You Buy

Apple’s all-new iPhone 18 Pro models, including the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, are now on sale. Right after its launch, the new iPhone 18 Pro is seeing huge demand in global markets, including India, though reactions have been mixed. Many pointed to the higher pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro models despite only moderate spec upgrades. On the other hand, many Apple fans appreciated Apple’s major upgrades: a variable-aperture lens, a larger camera, and new color options like Burgundy.

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Key Highlights Apple officially launched the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and sales have started.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900, and through Croma you can get it for as low as Rs 1,39,900.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max features 3 major upgrades and reasons to consider upgrading.

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: 5 Things to Know Before You Buy

Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro Max gets a major upgrade over the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but you’ll pay more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s launch price. In contrast, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,79,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro launched at Rs 1,49,900.

But is it worth upgrading to the new iPhone 18 Pro now? Here are 5 things to know before you buy the new iPhone 18 Pro 5G.

1. You Pay More, But Get Upgraded Cameras with a Variable Aperture Lens

While Apple’s previous iPhone flagship offered solid camera specs, the iPhone 17 models feature all-48MP fusion sensors, and the iPhone 18 Pro takes a step further with its “Variable aperture lens.”