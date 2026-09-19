Airtel vs Jio Rs 3599 Prepaid Plan Benefits: Which is Better

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, the two top telecom operators in India, offer a Rs 3599 prepaid plan. Both prepaid plans are expensive offerings from the companies. If you have been looking to get a yearly validity plan, then you can choose it either from Airtel and Jio. This because both the companies are reliable when it comes to network availability, and high-speed 5G access. Vi is also expanding 5G, but the level of penetration that Jio and Airtel have executed, Vi will need time to catch up to that. Let us take a look at the benefits of Rs 3,599 prepaid plan offered by both Jio and Airtel.

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Reliance Jio Rs 3599 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 3599 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. This plan bundles 365 days of service validity. It comes with JioHotstar Mobile + hollywood subscription, JioTV Pro pack, data booster of 120GB (10GB x 12 months), and free 50GB AI Cloud storage. There is also 18 months of free Google Gemini AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100. There are vouchers from AJio, Cinepolis, EaseMyTrip, and then a 12-month free Canva Pro Lite. With Jio, unlimited 5G is truly unlimited.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 3599 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 3599 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. It offers 365 days of service validity and unlimited 5G data to the user. The company will bundle Adobe Express Premium for 12 months as an add-on benefit. The other benefits are free hellotunes and Airtel Xstream Play (free content). The unlimited 5G plan with this one is capped at 300GB every 30 days.