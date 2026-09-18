OPPO Launches Android 17, Rolls it Out Officially

OPPO, a Chinese tech maker, has launched ColorOS 17, based on Android 17 for the Chinese market. The company has designed this new OS (operating system) to feature a more fluid design. What will be worth noting this time is that devices from OnePlus and Realme will also get ColorOS, not just in China, but in India too. Even in the global market, the devices which are supposed to get Android 17 from Realme and OnePlus, will also get ColorOS. The Find X9 from OPPO, which is the company’s last year flagship will be one of the first devices to get the new update from the company.

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ColorOS 17: What to Expect

Of course, as mentioned, the ColorOS 17 from OPPO will feature a more fluid design. It will likely emulate what we have seen with the iPhones. Further, all the Google features announced for Android 17 will also be packed for the devices. There will be something called Polar Light Engine, which is supposed to reduce the load time of the apps. The apps will load up to 25% faster with the new OS.

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There will also be a Tidal Engine, which will improve background app stability by about 55.6%. The Polar Light Engine also reduces the rendering workload about one-third, or 30%. ColorOS 17 also brings the OPPOAI, which will feature the next generation Xiaobu AI assistant.