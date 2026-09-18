Samsung One UI 9 – Android 17 Now Rolling Out: Check Eligible Devices

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant, is now rolling out One UI 9 for more smartphones. The One UI 9 is based on Android 17, and it is now rolling out for select phones. The beta update was already available for the users owning more devices. The first Samsung devices which got the One UI 9 were the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8. These devices launched with One UI 9 out of the box. Now, a stable update is rolling out for more phones. The One UI 9, based on Android 17, brings advanced AI (artificial intelligence) features for the users to the table.

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One UI 9 Eligible Device List

One UI 9 is now expanding on multiple devices including Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. One UI 9 brings new ways to keep people in focus, tailor the information users see each day, and manage device care easily.

One of the coolest features which Samsung has introduced powered by AI is the My FanCam. With this feature, it tracks a selected person in a recorded video and keeps them centered, intelligently reframing the footage as the scene moves. Even the Now Brief feature comes with Generative and Editibable Cards. It will help users choose what appears in their daily summaries.

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There are more features that One UI 9 will bring to the users. There is Now Nudge feature, which can surface timely and context-aware suggestions across more moments in the Galaxy experience. With Creative Studio, users will be suggested image-generation ideas based on relevant upcoming events. Then there is Interpreter, Document Scan, and Voice Recorder.