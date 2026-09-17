iPhone 18 Pro Matte Black is the Best Colour

Apple has launched the new iPhone 18 Pro 5G series in India. This time, there are four colour options – Black, Burgundy, Glacier and Silver. If you are someone who did not like the colour options in the iPhone 17 Pro series because there was no black variant in the series. There was one in the iPhone 15 Pro series, and the iPhone 16 Pro series. So Apple did disappoint the fans by skipping the black variant in the iPhone 17 series. But now, the iPhone 18 Pro series has been launched with a Black colour variant. It appears to be matte black. The body is aluminium, and not titanium like the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro, but it still looks so good.

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iPhone 18 Pro Matte Black Colour and Other Colours

The iPhone 18 Pro Burgundy will likely be in strong demand. It is a colour that a lot of people appear to love. However, for me, personally, the Black colour coming back makes a lot of difference. The silver colour is there just to keep a safe option for people who do not know what they want. The base variant comes with 256GB and starts at Rs 1,64,900. Note that the same colour variants have also launched for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both the phones are now available for pre-orders in India.

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Starting tomorrow, they will also be available on Zepto, and will be home delivered to you in just a few minutes. Zepto is a quick-commerce platform which sells products across categories. If you want to exchange your older device, a better option would be to visit an Apple store nearby you. In some cities in India now, Apple has opened its own official retail stores. The first one in Mumbai, was in fact, inaugurated by Tim Cook, then CEO of Apple.