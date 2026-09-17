OPPO Find X10 Pro Max Launch Confirmed with Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max will launch soon. The brand has confirmed the chipset on the device, and it is the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip. What is worth noting about this chip is that it is a 2nm processor. The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max will be one of the select phones in the global market to sport a 2nm chip. Currently, only the iPhone 18 Pro models feature the 2nm chip. Even the iPhone Duo will sport that, but it has not launched yet. This phone is confirmed to come in the international markets.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



The MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip is built on TSMC’s 2nm N2P process node. Compared to the predecessor, the Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC will be able to yeild up to 61% improvement in CPU multi-core energy efficiency.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC will be Super Powerful

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro will be one of the msot powerful chipsets in the market, enabling an enhanced AI (artificial intelligence) experience for the users. In the CPU department, there will be two prime C2-Ultra cores clocked at up to 4.55 GHz, paired with six high-performance cores. This improves the overall CPU performance by approximately 17%.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

There will be an integrated G2-Ultra NX GPU on the chipset which brings hardware ray-tracing updates and neural graphics. The MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro integrates a dual-unit neural processing unit (NPU) architecture designed to divide workloads based on intensity. So the large language model (LLM) prefill speed will improve 51% with this, and energy efficiency for the NPU will also improve by 41%. So more power, but at a siginificantly lower energy.