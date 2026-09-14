Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max Launch Teased On Sept 22

Oppo released a new teaser for its upcoming camera flagship, the Oppo Find X10 series, which will include two models: the standard Find X10 and the top-end Find X10 Pro Max. Oppo’s teaser revealed that the Find X10 models’ design is inspired by the current Apple iPhone 18 Pro flagships and resembles the latest leaked design of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, set to launch in the first quarter of 2027. Ahead of the Find X10 launch on September 22, 2024, we have leaked key specifications for all three models. Here is what we know so far:

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Oppo just launched a new teaser for its upcoming Find X10 models.

Leaks suggest the next Oppo Find X10 models will include the standard Find X10 and the top-end Find X10 Pro Max.

Oppo will launch the Find X10 models first in China on September 22, 2026.

Also Read: iPhone 17 or Google Pixel 11: Which is Better after Price Hike

Oppo Find X10 Launch on September 22: Key Specification Details Revealed Ahead of Launch

As we wait for Oppo to officially launch the Find X10 models, we have new insider information on the specifications and features of all three, including the Find X.

Oppo Find X10 – Specification

The Standard Oppo Find X10 is speculated to have a compact form factor with a 6.59-inch HRR Flat LTPO OLED display on the front, and this time Oppo is going with the narrowest bezel yet at just 1.15mm.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Under the hood, the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset will power the X10 with faster RAM and storage, and on the rear, we speculate Oppo is going with Samsung’s all-new HPE 200MP sensor, which is also rumored to be used in the upcoming Galaxy S27 models.