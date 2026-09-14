Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max Launch Teased On Sept 22
Oppo just teased its new Find X10 models, including the standard Find X10 and the top-end Find X10 Pro Max. They are set to launch on September 22, 2026, with MediaTek Dimensity flagship chipsets. Here is all we know:
Oppo released a new teaser for its upcoming camera flagship, the Oppo Find X10 series, which will include two models: the standard Find X10 and the top-end Find X10 Pro Max. Oppo’s teaser revealed that the Find X10 models’ design is inspired by the current Apple iPhone 18 Pro flagships and resembles the latest leaked design of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, set to launch in the first quarter of 2027. Ahead of the Find X10 launch on September 22, 2024, we have leaked key specifications for all three models. Here is what we know so far:
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Key Highlights
Oppo just launched a new teaser for its upcoming Find X10 models.
Leaks suggest the next Oppo Find X10 models will include the standard Find X10 and the top-end Find X10 Pro Max.
Oppo will launch the Find X10 models first in China on September 22, 2026.
Oppo Find X10 Launch on September 22: Key Specification Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
As we wait for Oppo to officially launch the Find X10 models, we have new insider information on the specifications and features of all three, including the Find X.
Oppo Find X10 – Specification
The Standard Oppo Find X10 is speculated to have a compact form factor with a 6.59-inch HRR Flat LTPO OLED display on the front, and this time Oppo is going with the narrowest bezel yet at just 1.15mm.
Under the hood, the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset will power the X10 with faster RAM and storage, and on the rear, we speculate Oppo is going with Samsung’s all-new HPE 200MP sensor, which is also rumored to be used in the upcoming Galaxy S27 models.
With the 200MP main Samsung HPE sensor, we will get a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN5 sensor, a 200MP HP5 OIS periscope sensor with a 3MP multispectral lens, and a 50MP selfie shooter.
The Find X10 Pro Max will have a slightly bigger 6.82-inch flat LTPO OLED panel on the front.
Oppo will include the upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, a next-generation 2nm chip competing with the A20 Pro chipset in the iPhone 18 models and the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Pro chipset.
On the rear, the Find X10 Pro will have a triple-camera setup with all three sensors being 200MP. This makes the Find X10 Pro the “World’s First Ever Triple 200MP Camera Phone.”
Leaks suggest the Oppo Find X10 Pro 5G will get a main 200MP Samsung HPC OIS sensor with DeepPix support, plus a 200MP Samsung HP5 ultrawide sensor and a 200MP 3X OIS periscope sensor.
On the front, we speculate a 50MP Samsung JN5 selfie shooter. Battery details are still unconfirmed.