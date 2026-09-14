Croma iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 69990: Here is How the Deal Works

Apple just announced its next-generation iPhone 18 models. Apple skipped the standard iPhone 18 model for now but launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this year with a price hike, especially in the Indian market. After the launch, retailers like Croma announced major discounts to clear existing iPhone 17 Pro stock. Now you can get a new iPhone 17 Pro for as low as Rs 69,990. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro was launched at Rs 1,34,900. Before you check out the price, you should know how the deal works and how to maximize your savings when upgrading to the latest iPhone 17 Pro.
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Key Highlights
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is selling at a huge discount following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro.
You can get the maximum exchange discount, along with a credit card discount, on the Apple iPhone 17 Pro at Croma.
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is available in three colour options: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Selling for as Low as Rs 69,990 at Croma – Here is How the Deal Works.
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is on everyone’s radar for those who want an iPhone Pro model without paying the price hike of the latest iPhone 18 Pro, which sells for Rs 1,64,990.
If you want to upgrade to the Apple iPhone 17 Pro, it is currently selling for Rs 1,30,490 after nearly Rs 4,000 in discounts on the base model. The mid-storage variant is priced at Rs 1,49,900, down from its launch price of Rs 1,54,990.
The top-end Apple iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 1,69,490, almost the same as the iPhone 18 Pro’s base model.
iPhone 17 Pro was launched at Rs 1,74,900 and now sells at a discount of Rs 5,410.
Bank Discounts
Above this price, you can get an additional Rs 4,000 bank cashback discount on selected credit cards from major banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI, depending on the offer terms and payment mode.
Also, if you use the HDFC Tata Neu card, you can get up to 10% extra NeuCoins in your wallet.
Plus, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro gets a major discount, plus an extra Rs 12,000 exchange bonus. This is on top of your existing discount.
For the Apple iPhone 15 Pro phone, you will receive a total discount of Rs 44,500, depending on its condition.
Above that price, you get an additional Rs 12,000 bonus, for a total of Rs 56,500. After the bank discount and maximum exchange value, you can buy the Apple iPhone 17 Pro’s base variant for as low as Rs 69,990.
For the 512GB variant, you can get it for Rs 93,400, and the top-end model with 1TB storage for Rs 1,12,490.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Is It Worth Updating in 2026?
On the front, you get a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 certification, Dolby Vision support, and peak brightness of 3,000 nits.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro comes with the A19 Pro chipset and a triple-camera setup. It features a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP periscope telephoto sensor, and a 48MP ultrawide angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view. On the front, it has an 18MP center-stage selfie shooter.
Right now, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro runs on the latest iOS 26.1.2 update. Starting today, Apple is globally rolling out the iOS 27 update to its iPhone models. By the time you buy it, iOS 27 should be available.
Even with the A19 Pro chipset, the smartphone offers solid specs, including a powerful chipset and a strong display, and comes in three colour options: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue.
Image Credits: Alvin
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FAQs
What is the lowest price of the iPhone 17 Pro at Croma?
The iPhone 17 Pro can be purchased for as low as Rs 69,990 after bank discounts, exchange value, and an additional exchange bonus.
What was the launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro?
Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro in India at Rs 1,34,900 for the base variant.
How can I get the iPhone 17 Pro for Rs 69,990?
The effective price depends on combining the available Croma discount, eligible bank discount, exchange value, and the Rs 12,000 exchange bonus.
What is the price of the iPhone 17 Pro 512GB after the offer?
The 512GB variant costs around Rs 93,400 after maximum discounts and exchange benefits.
Is the iPhone 17 Pro worth buying in 2026?
At an effective price of Rs 69,990 with maximum discounts and exchange benefits, the iPhone 17 Pro is an attractive option for buyers who want a Pro-level iPhone without paying the higher price of the iPhone 18 Pro.