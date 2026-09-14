Croma iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 69990: Here is How the Deal Works

Apple just announced its next-generation iPhone 18 models. Apple skipped the standard iPhone 18 model for now but launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this year with a price hike, especially in the Indian market. After the launch, retailers like Croma announced major discounts to clear existing iPhone 17 Pro stock. Now you can get a new iPhone 17 Pro for as low as Rs 69,990. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro was launched at Rs 1,34,900. Before you check out the price, you should know how the deal works and how to maximize your savings when upgrading to the latest iPhone 17 Pro.

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Key Highlights The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is selling at a huge discount following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro.

You can get the maximum exchange discount, along with a credit card discount, on the Apple iPhone 17 Pro at Croma.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is available in three colour options: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue.

Here’s how you can maximize your savings on the iPhone 17 Pro at Croma.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 74,990: Top 3 Reasons to Buy

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Selling for as Low as Rs 69,990 at Croma – Here is How the Deal Works.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is on everyone’s radar for those who want an iPhone Pro model without paying the price hike of the latest iPhone 18 Pro, which sells for Rs 1,64,990.

If you want to upgrade to the Apple iPhone 17 Pro, it is currently selling for Rs 1,30,490 after nearly Rs 4,000 in discounts on the base model. The mid-storage variant is priced at Rs 1,49,900, down from its launch price of Rs 1,54,990.